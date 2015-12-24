(Adds detail about the funding round and context about unicorn
By Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 23 Palantir Technologies, a
data analytics and security company that helps government
agencies track down terrorists and uncover financial fraud, said
on Wednesday it has raised $880 million in its latest financing
round.
Earlier this month, the Palo Alto, California-based company
reported that the funding round, which started in July, had
raised $679.8 million. Wednesday's filing indicates it raised an
additional $200 million in just weeks.
Founded in 2004, Palantir, which is considered Silicon
Valley's most secretive company, does highly confidential work
for U.S. defense and intelligence agencies. Its data mining
system, which uses algorithms to search for patterns and
connections, helped the U.S. government track down al Qaeda
leader Osama bin Laden.
The company's large staff of consultants also work with
large businesses, police departments, banks and branches of the
U.S. military.
Palantir has raised close to $2 billion from investors.
Its valuation earlier this month reached $20 billion, up from
$15 billion in late 2014, making it the fourth-highest-valued,
venture-backed private tech company in the world.
The company has bucked growing skepticism among late-stage
investors about plowing millions into highly valuable companies.
Other "unicorns," or venture-backed companies ostensibly worth
$1 billion or more, have watched their valuations come under
heightened scrutiny.
Palantir's strong government ties and an annual revenue
estimated by some at more about $1 billion likely set it apart
from other cash-burning startups. The company was co-founded by
Peter Thiel and Joe Lonsdale, two of Silicon Valley's more
influential investors and entrepreneurs.
