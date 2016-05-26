UPDATE 2-Shanghai Pharma says may submit rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
May 26 Palemo Co Ltd :
* Says FamilyMart Co Ltd to hold 62.88 percent voting rights in the co up from 0 percent
* Says UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd to hold no voting rights in the co down from 62.88 percent
* Says the changes are due to FamilyMart's merger with UNY Group Holdings on Sept. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qduLzU
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
IMENTI, Kenya, May 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - On a five-acre piece of land being prepared for planting, James Mwenda shouts at his two oxen, commanding them to move in a straight line as they pull a ripper that cuts a long slit into the unploughed ground.