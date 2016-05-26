May 26 Palemo Co Ltd :

* Says FamilyMart Co Ltd to hold 62.88 percent voting rights in the co up from 0 percent

* Says UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd to hold no voting rights in the co down from 62.88 percent

* Says the changes are due to FamilyMart's merger with UNY Group Holdings on Sept. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qduLzU

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)