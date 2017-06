Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the foreign media in Tel Aviv November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel was prepared to widen its Gaza offensive significantly.

"We are exacting a heavy price from Hamas and the terrorist organisations and the Israel Defence Forces are prepared for a significant expansion of the operation," he told his cabinet, in broadcast remarks.

He gave no specifics and made no mention of the possibility of a ground offensive.

(Writing by Jeffrey Heller, Editing by Crispian Balmer)