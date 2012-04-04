* Exchange lists on itself, prices shares at $5.20 each
* Majority owner plans further sell-downs this year
RAMALLAH, West Bank, April 4 The Palestinian
stock exchange made its market debut on Wednesday,
weathering a year of regional political and economic turmoil
brought on by the Arab spring to attract investors for the first
of several planned share sales.
The Palestinian Exchange (PEX), which now has 47 companies
listed on it with a combined market capitalisation of $2.9
billion, priced its shares at $5.20 each. The stock fell 2.5
percent on its market debut to close at $5.07.
The initial public offering (IPO) of a 1.7 percent stake in
the exchange valued it at $41.6 million and raised $707,200 for
majority owner the Palestinian Development and Investment
Company (PADICO).
PADICO, a fund which aims to boost the Palestinian economy
by investing in vital economic sectors, owns more than
two-thirds of the exchange and plans to sell a total of 2
million of its shares, or 25 percent of the company, in the
coming year.
The move comes as Palestinian economic growth is slowing,
with falling donor aid and Israeli restrictions on trade
revenues helping to push annual growth down to 5.8 percent in
2011 from a robust 7.5 percent in 2010.
"There has been good growth in numbers in the past few
years, but not real growth, since it was driven by foreign aid,"
Ahmed Aweidah, PEX's chief executive officer, told Reuters.
"That's not the kind of growth we want, but I don't think
you will see a real rebound in the private sector investment
before there is an improvement of the political climate."
The PEX, which becomes only the second publicly traded
exchange in the Middle East after Dubai's Financial Market
, hopes more private sector ownership will encourage
transparency and improve corporate governance at a time when
other markets in the region suffer drastic losses amid popular
uprisings.
While exchanges in Egypt and Syria saw the total market
capitalisation of listed companies plunge by almost half during
the depths of unrest there in the past year, the PEX fell by a
relatively modest 19 percent.
"This (listing) puts Palestine on the map of investment and
gives a lot of encouragement for investors in Palestine, in the
region, and around the world in spite of the division and the
occupation," said Munib al-Masri, chairman of PADICO.
In 2011, the PEX's Al-Quds index fell 2.6 percent, the third
lowest rate of decline among Arab stock exchanges after Qatar
and Iraq. Average daily turnover slowed to $1.5 million a day
from $1.8 million in 2010.
The Nablus-based exchange, which was founded in 1995 and
held its first trading session in 1997, attracted seven new
listings last year. Its largest listed company is Palestine
Telecommunications, which has a market
capitalisation of $1.27 billion.
