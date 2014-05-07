* Daily Al-Quds from East Jerusalem sold again in Gaza
* Hamas, Fatah banned each other's papers after 2007
conflict
* Hamas says wants Fatah to reciprocate move, Fatah silent
* Groups have agreed form unity government, hold elections
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, May 7 The Hamas-run government in the Gaza
Strip said on Wednesday it had relaxed a ban on Palestinian
newspapers published outside the enclave as a gesture of
reconciliation to rival group Fatah after their unity deal last
month.
The announcement came two days after Palestinian President
and Fatah leader Mahmoud Abbas met Hamas's leader in exile,
Khaled Meshaal, in Qatar for their first talks since the unity
pact was signed.
The groups have banned newspapers from each other's
territories since Hamas won a 2006 poll and the two parties
fought a bloody civil war the following year in which Hamas
seized the Gaza Strip and Fatah remained in power in the
Israeli-occupied West Bank.
The return to Gaza of Al-Quds, the biggest-selling
Palestinian daily in the West Bank, was greeted enthusiastically
by Gaza residents who snapped up copies from newspaper sellers
shouting out its name.
"We are taking steps to end the era of the ugly division and
to advance reconciliation," Ehab al-Ghsain, a Hamas government
spokesman, said about allowing Al-Quds back into the Gaza Strip.
"We urge the Palestinian Authority to take similar steps in
the West Bank," he said.
There was no immediate comment from the Palestinian
Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank
under interim peace accords with Israel, on whether it would
relax its own restrictions.
Hamas wants Fatah to lift a West Bank ban on the Gaza
Strip's two pro-Hamas dailies and a newspaper affiliated with
the Islamic Jihad group.
Hamas said it would wait for Abbas's administration to
reciprocate before allowing back two other major newspapers it
had prohibited.
Al-Quds is an independent daily with articles critical of a
wide spectrum of political parties. It is printed in East
Jerusalem.
The April 23 reconciliation pact, envisaging the formation
of a government within five weeks and a general election six
months later, angered Israel, which suspended already troubled
U.S.-brokered peace talks with Abbas. Both Israel and the United
States classify Hamas as a terrorist organisation.
Deep mistrust and enmity have scuppered previous deals to
end the internal Palestinian rift, with both sides struggling to
reconcile Hamas's commitment to fighting Israel with Abbas's
choice to negotiate with it.
In another bid to bolster the unity agreement, Hamas on
Monday freed six imprisoned Fatah men in the Gaza Strip who had
been convicted of security offences.
(Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Raissa Kasolowsky)