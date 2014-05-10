RAMALLAH, West Bank May 10 A pro-Islamist
newspaper was sold in the West Bank on Saturday for the first
time in seven years, another sign of a Palestinian unity pact
that prompted Israel to suspend peace talks with Palestinian
President Mahmoud Abbas.
His Palestinian Authority (PA) permitted printers to roll
out the tabloid, "Falasteen", Arabic for Palestine, three days
after Hamas Islamists in control of Gaza allowed a leading West
Bank daily to be sold in their midst.
Abbas's Fatah movement and Hamas announced a unity pact on
April 23, with the stated aim of forming a joint government in
five weeks, angering Israel and spurring it to shelve already
faltering peace talks soon after.
Hamas rejects Israel's existence and both the Jewish state
and United States regard the group as a terrorist organisation.
It seized Gaza from Fatah forces in a brief 2007 civil war.
The Palestinian Authority exercises limited self-rule in the
West Bank, which Palestinians loyal to Abbas now seek, along
with Gaza and East Jerusalem, for an independent state.
Israel captured all three areas in the 1967 Middle East war,
but withdrew from Gaza in 2005.
Iyad Al-Qara, director general of Falesteen, said its
reappearance in the West Bank was "a positive and important step
towards pushing reconciliation forward."
The newspaper was last sold in the West Bank in 2007 when
ties ruptured over Hamas's bloody seizure of control in Gaza,
while Fatah retained control in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Al-Quds, the biggest-selling Palestinian daily in the West
Bank, resumed sales in Gaza on Wednesday. The newspaper is
printed in East Jerusalem and includes articles critical of a
wide spectrum of political parties.
Abbas met Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal in Qatar earlier this
week in a further step to bolster the latest of a series of
efforts to heal the Palestinian political rift.
Deep mistrust and enmity have scuppered previous deals, with
both sides struggling to reconcile Hamas's commitment to
fighting Israel with Abbas's choice to negotiate with it.
