By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, June 5 Israel announced on Thursday
plans to build some 3,000 more settler homes in occupied
territory in response to the inauguration of a Palestinian unity
government backed by Hamas Islamists opposed to the Jewish
state's existence.
Housing Minister Uri Ariel said he had issued notices
inviting bids to construct 1,500 housing units. Israeli
officials said that in addition, Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu had ordered planning to proceed for a further 1,500
settler dwellings.
"When Israel is spat upon, it has to do something about it,"
Ariel told Israel Radio, adding that construction tenders had
been issued as a response to what he termed a Palestinian
"terrorist government".
Asked who had insulted Israel, Ariel, a far-right member of
Netanyahu's cabinet, replied: "Our neighbours, and to a certain
extent, the world."
Netanyahu has already expressed "deep disappointment" over a
decision by the United States, Israel's main ally, to talk to
the Palestinian administration despite Israeli calls to shun it,
although the unity cabinet is comprised solely of technocrats.
A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose
reconciliation deal with Hamas yielded the new government, said:
"The Palestinian leadership will respond to this new settlement
activity in an unprecedented manner." He did not elaborate.
Ariel did not cite locations but Israeli media said the new
homes for which bids had been solicited would be erected in
seven settlements in the occupied West Bank, some in areas
Israel annexed to Jerusalem after the 1967 Middle East war.
Most countries regard settlements that Israel has built in
territory it captured in 1967 as illegal. Their fate is a
central issue in talks on an eventual independent Palestinian
state - negotiations that collapsed in April.
Israel's announcement drew widespread rebuke from
international powers including its main ally in Washington.
"As we have consistently said, these actions are unhelpful
and counterproductive to achieving a two-state outcome... We
continue to view settlements as illegitimate and urge both
parties to refrain from unhelpful actions that increase tension
and undercut the efforts to find a path forward to a two-state
solution," U.S. State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf told
reporters in Washington.
"It is very difficult to understand how these settlements
contribute to peace," she added.
The United States said on Monday it would work with the new
Palestinian unity government as needed but would monitor its
commitment to a peace process and security cooperation with the
Jewish state.
Ariel accused Washington of breaking an understanding with
Israel that it would not talk with the new government.
"DIPLOMATIC MISTAKE"
On Sunday, Netanyahu had urged the world not to rush to
engage with a Palestinian administration he said was a front for
Hamas, a group classified as a terrorist organisation by the
United States and European Union.
But Abbas's formation of a government of technocrats and his
pledge to adhere to principles of non-violence and pursuit of
peace paved the way for international acceptance that seemed to
have left Netanyahu outmanoeuvred.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague said he "deplored"
Israel's settlement move and a French statement said:
"Settlements are illegal in the eyes of international law and
constitute an obstacle to peace based in a two-state solution."
A European Union statement in Brussels expressed deep
disappointment saying the move was "unhelpful to peace efforts."
"We call on the Israeli authorities to reverse this decision
and to direct all their efforts towards an early resumption of
peace talks," part of the statement said.
Despite Netanyahu's appeal, the EU has also said it would
work with the new Palestinian government, on condition it stuck
to the principle of peace based on a two-state solution.
Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the Abbas-led Palestine
Liberation Organization's Executive Committee, said the
"government of national accord ... has been universally
welcomed, with the exception of Israel in its blatant distortion
of facts in order to destroy the chances for peace".
Israeli Justice Minister Tzipi Livni, in an indirect rebuke
of Netanyahu, called the first issuing of settler house tenders
since the peace talks collapsed "another diplomatic mistake".
Livni, head of a centrist party in the Netanyahu government
and its chief peace negotiator, told Israel Radio it would now
be harder "to enlist the world against Hamas".
Israel froze U.S.-brokered peace talks with Abbas when the
unity deal was announced on April 23 after numerous unsuccessful
attempts at Palestinian reconciliation since Hamas seized the
Gaza Strip from Fatah forces in fighting in 2007.
Some Israeli political analysts predicted Israel's campaign
against the foreign aid-dependent Palestinian government would
now shift to lobbying allies in the U.S. Congress to withhold
funding, which typically runs at $500 million a year.
