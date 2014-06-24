* Taxpayer grumbles over settlements have put critics into
parliament
* Lawmakers say state funding is opaque, want more
transparency
* Reuters finds unpublished data show spending risen under
Netanyahu
* Government, parliamentary allies defend system, deny it
unfair
* Row shows divide over settlements, a key complaint of
West, Arabs
By Maayan Lubell
JERUSALEM, June 24 Israeli lawmakers are
pressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to lift what they
call unjustified secrecy over opaque - and rising - funding for
settlements on West Bank land Palestinians want for a state.
Unpublished official data reviewed by Reuters suggests state
spending on settlers rose by a third after Netanyahu took office
in 2009 and critics complain that the cost of settlements has
long remained hidden in thickets of budgetary convolution.
Condemned by U.S. and European allies as illegal obstacles
to peace with the Palestinians, settlements face a new wave of
hostility within Israel - from taxpayers who suspect the state
of handing on their money by the back door to a vocal minority.
"I'm a member of the finance committee and I'm telling you,
I'm being conned," said Elazar Stern, who sits in parliament for
chief peace negotiator Tzipi Livni's liberal Hatnuah party.
"Funds are hidden. Clauses are lumped together so that you
vote on an item that is justified and then they slip it in."
Netanyahu dropped his objection to a Palestinian state after
becoming prime minister in 2009 but has defended an expansion of
Israeli building in the West Bank and rejects the Palestinian
view that it shows he is not serious about a two-state solution.
While the rise in funding underlines Netanyahu's commitment
to keeping some occupied land in any deal with the Palestinians,
their cost has become a target of middle-class discontent on the
economy that drove street protests in 2011 and last year sent
new lawmakers to parliament to challenge the right-wing premier.
The drive for transparency, which has support from some of
those newly elected critics whom Netanyahu has had to bring into
coalition, saw the Supreme Court last week order the Finance
Ministry to offer changes in rules for oversight of the budget.
The pro-settler chair of the parliamentary finance committee
defended the existing process. But a senior government official
told Reuters there was some obfuscation - not to misuse tax
revenues but to frustrate foreign critics of the settlements:
"We are discreet about the figures," he conceded, "Since
there are those who exaggerate and use them against Israel."
There is little prospect of any government giving up major
settlement blocs; many who grumble at the cost, or see hardline
settlers as dangerous religious zealots, still support the idea
of Israelis living in the big, suburban settlements that act as
buffers between Jerusalem and the Arab cities of the West Bank.
So the dispute may not change the familiar calculus that saw
U.S.-brokered talks with the Palestinians break down again in
April amid recriminations over the expansion of big settlements.
But the row over money has highlighted divisions in Israeli
public opinion on the issue and has put settler leaders on the
defensive, fearing that especially some more controversial and
remote hilltop outposts could be choked of funds.
Netanyahu's own finance minister Yair Lapid, a TV anchorman
whose new party broke into parliament last year on a platform of
cutting government waste, has led criticism of such spending.
But support for the settlers among opposition parties has so far
outweighed such critics within the fractious coalition cabinet.
SPENDING RISING
Agreeing on the total fiscal cost of the settlements, which
are home to more than half a million people or some 6 percent of
Israelis, is all but impossible, not least since views differ on
how they contribute to the costs and benefits of the military
occupation of lands seized in the 1967 war against Arab armies.
But a portion of state spending on the settlers is added up
by the government's Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). It
includes the cost of building homes and other facilities,
special hardship subsidies and providing energy, communications,
roads and other infrastructure not needed by the military.
This data is compiled for the United States under the terms
of a 2003 agreement by which Washington helps Israel with loan
guarantees but reserves the right to reduce its pledges by the
amount that Israel spends on settlements. In total, $1.1 billion
was deducted in 2003 and 2005 from $9 billion of guarantees.
The report is not published but Reuters was able to review
the CBS data for the past decade or so. It showed spending on a
downward trend from 2003 and rising since 2009, when Netanyahu
was elected. From 1.015 billion shekels in 2004, it had declined
to 760.7 million in 2009 but rose to 1.05 billion ($305 million)
in 2012, the last full year for which figures were available.
The first three quarters of 2013 showed a steady trend.
Netanyahu's office declined comment on the statistics.
Asked about the rise in settlement spending, U.S. State
Department spokesman Edgar Vazquez declined comment on the data
but noted: "We view settlements as illegitimate. We have
consistently said that settlement activity is unhelpful and
counterproductive to achieving a two-state outcome."
The figures are small in terms of total state spending of
366 billion shekels in 2012, itself 13.5 percent up on 2009.
They do not include the likes of health, education and
welfare spending on the 350,000 West Bank settlers included in
the statistics. The CBS data include 19,000 Israelis in the
Golan Heights annexed from Syria and, until 2005, 9,000 settlers
in the Gaza Strip. They exclude 200,000 Israelis living on land
annexed and incorporated into Israel's Jerusalem municipality.
Some 2.7 million Palestinians live in the West Bank.
"HIDDEN" TRANSFERS
Using another measure, municipal financial reports show that
in 2012 the central government contributed 3,630 shekels per
head of population per year to support settler towns, two thirds
more than the national average of 2,181 shekels per person.
"When people find out that there are those who get much,
much more because they live in the territories and because a few
politicians want to attract people there in order to paralyse
the peace process, then they get upset," said Stav Shaffir, who
was elected to parliament last year for the Labour opposition.
"This upsets everyone, not just left-wingers. We all pay
taxes," said Shaffir. She challenged the rules for reviewing the
budget in the Supreme Court and won a judgment last week giving
the Finance Ministry and parliament's finance committee three
months to agree to changes that have yet to be worked out.
Shaffir, a member of the finance committee and a leader of
street demonstrations over living costs that swept Israel in
2011, said her own parliamentary committee had been approving
spending without having all the details of where it was going.
"The way to hide it is to transfer a lot of funds ...
quietly through the finance committee, where for the most part
the lawmakers are not familiar with what is on the table," she
said, echoing comments by pro-government fellow member Stern.
Moshe Gafni, a former chairman of the committee from a
religious party now in opposition, said settlers received money
"through all kind of clauses that you can't really follow".
But his successor, Nissan Slomiansky from the pro-settler
Jewish Home bloc that is part of Netanyahu's coalition, flatly
denied the process was anything but fully transparent and denied
the settlements were being granted undue privileges.
"What do you get in Judea and Samaria?" he said, using the
Biblical name for the West Bank. "Just like any other place, any
other town, that the government decided to establish."
One reason for extra funding is that 90 of 120 settlements
qualify for special benefits to compensate for being located
close to hostile neighbours - but these are also granted to
towns inside Israel, for example near the Gaza Strip or Lebanon.
Gafni, however, said he had found other ways to secure state
funds for settler communities when he chaired the committee.
"I would go to the Defence Ministry and say, 'help them, it
is a matter of security, help them with paving a road'. Things
like that," Gafni said. "You can agree or disagree on whether
they should live there, but they do. There are children there.
"I never got into the specifics, I would just transfer money
to them," Gafni said. "The mechanism works that way and they
have been getting money for decades. They get special money."
Critics have also found another target, in an arm of the
World Zionist Organization, the historic body that helped create
the Jewish state. Now overseen by the Prime Minister's Office,
the WZO's Settlement Division acts as development agency in
Israel but also - amid growing controversy - in the West Bank.
The CBS data showed its spending on settlements grew tenfold
from 2008 to 2012, albeit to a modest 84.1 million shekels.
Among its projects has been financing the relocation in 2012
of dozens of settlers when an Israeli court ordered the army to
clear Migron, one of about 100 unauthorised hilltop outposts
classed as illegal even under Israeli law. The Settlement
Division helped families rebuild nearby, still in the West Bank.
Pro-settler parliamentarians have rallied to block efforts
in recent months to make the Settlement Division's budget public
- a success that only confirmed some critics' suspicions.
"Money meant to boost construction is given under the table
with no transparency or oversight," said Hatnuah leader Livni,
who was beaten to the premiership by Netanyahu in 2009 but since
last year has sat in his coalition cabinet as justice minister.
"You only have to look at the united political front that
has rallied to prevent transparency in the Settlement Division."
ECONOMY, SECURITY
Finance Minister Lapid complains that settlements are
damaging the economy all round: "They hurt growth, GDP and
economic ties with the world," he said in a speech this month.
Citing two small, religious settlements that have seen
violent clashes with Palestinians, he added: "There is money
buried somewhere between Yitzhar and Itamar, which could have
given us smaller school classes, better healthcare, narrower
gaps between rich and poor ... and a stronger army."
The settlers' main body, the Yesha Council, hit back,
accusing Lapid of sowing national division and referring to his
career as a broadcaster: "The claim that billions are hidden
there is cheap and more becoming of populist media rather than a
finance minister who understands the economy," it said.
While for many settlers the main draw is cheap housing, many
also cite deep religious and historic ties to the land and argue
that the enclaves serve to strengthen Israel's security.
Netanyahu, who rejects the argument that his expansion of
settlements has undermined peace negotiations, says that to give
up all the occupied territory would return Israel to borders
left by a ceasefire in 1948 that he says would be indefensible.
While far from over, the argument now being framed in terms
of economics has revived fundamental differences over the role
of settlements that may affect future state spending on them.
Finance committee chair Slomiansky, who himself co-founded a
settlement, cited deaths among residents in Palestinian violence
and said settlers did a service for fellow Israelis: "People are
willing to live in Judea and Samaria with great self-sacrifice."
But Livni, the coalition's negotiator with the Palestinians,
said the opposite was true: "The settlements are not providers
of security, they are consumers of it," she said. "Roads are
paved with billions of our tax money under the premise of
security - but in reality they serve a handful of homes."
