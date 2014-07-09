* One of the victims was an American; FBI involved in case
* Israelis also sought satellite image of abduction area
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, July 9 Three Israeli teenagers who
were abducted by Palestinians in the occupied West Bank last
month were shot at least 10 times with a silenced gun in what
appeared to be premeditated killings, a U.S. official involved
in the investigation said.
The disclosure clashed with speculation by some Israeli and
Palestinian commentators that the captors intended to take
hostages for a prisoner exchange but panicked and shot them.
The killing of the three Jewish seminary students
followed the collapse of U.S.-brokered peace talks in April.
One of them, 16-year-old Naftali Fraenkel, also held American
citizenship.
Israeli police believe the killings led far-right Jews to
kidnap and burn to death a Palestinian youth in revenge, and the
incident also contributed to an eruption of three weeks of
clashes between Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli
military.
Missing since hitch-hiking home on June 12, their bodies
were discovered on June 30. Israel blamed Hamas for their deaths
but the Palestinian Islamist group has neither confirmed nor
denied the allegation.
One of the three Israelis, Gil-Ad Shaer, 16, telephoned
police and said "They've kidnapped me!" after he, Fraenkel and
19-year-old Eyal Yifrah got into a car which investigators
suspect was driven by a Hamas militant posing as a religious
Jew. A second disguised gunman sat in the front passenger seat.
A U.S. official involved in the probe said the FBI, whose
mandate includes Americans abducted abroad, received a recording
of the distress call from Israel within days and sent it for
audio analysis in the United States.
Distorted, tinny reports heard on the tape after an
Arabic-accented male voice shouts "Head down!" in response to
Shaer's attempt to raise the alarm were found to be consistent
with shots from a silenced firearm, the U.S. official said.
"There were 10 gunshots," added the official, who spoke to
Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The use of a silencer led U.S. investigators to believe the
captors planned to kill the three teenagers from the outset, the
U.S. official said.
Israeli officials declined to respond to the American
account of the investigation, saying it was still ongoing.
"We haven't even caught the kidnappers yet, so we're not
going public with anything more now," said an official with the
Shin Bet security service, which is in charge of the case.
(Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by Jeffrey Heller)