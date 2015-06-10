JENIN, West Bank Israeli paramilitary policemen killed a Palestinian during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, witnesses and medics said.

A spokesman for Israel's paramilitary border police said the force's uniformed troops were in Jenin as part of an operation against suspected militants, when they saw a Palestinian preparing to throw a pipebomb at them and shot him.

Jenin residents and hospital officials said the 23-year-old Palestinian was killed in the early morning and that there had been no wider confrontations with the Israeli troops, who left the city.

The Israeli border police spokesman said the Jenin raid was not coordinated in advance with the security forces of U.S.-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, which operate in parallel in West Bank cities.

(Writing by Dan Williams and Ali Samoudi; Editing by Michael Perry)