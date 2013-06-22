GAZA/RAMALLAH, June 23 Palestinian cities
erupted in joy after Gazan singer Mohammed Assaf won the "Arab
Idol" song contest final held in Beirut on Saturday night,
providing a welcome break from the grinding conflict with
Israel.
The fresh-faced 22-year-old from humble roots in a refugee
camp endeared millions of voting television viewers with his
Palestinian patriotic anthems and folk songs.
After watching Assaf's victory from giant screens in the
Gaza Strip and Israeli-occupied West Bank, tens of thousands of
Palestinians set off fireworks, danced in the streets and
blasted his music from cars idling in frantic traffic jams.
"This shows that Palestinians don't just fight and struggle,
but we rejoice and make great art," beamed Awad Najib, a
government employee, after a mass viewing outside the Ramallah
presidential palace in the West Bank.
Some Muslim clerics in Friday sermons had dismissed the
pageant, saying its title encouraged idolatry and that people's
energies would be better spent confronting Israel's occupation.
Political activists, too, complained that the glitzy
spectacle had little to do with the Palestinian plight.
But most Palestinians would have none of this, and
Saturday's revelry was like the end-of-Ramadan holiday combined
with the World Cup Final.
The scale of the celebrations easily outstripped most
political or protest rallies of recent years, and far exceeded
those held after Palestinians gained non-member statehood in a
vote at the United Nations General assembly last November.
Many political leaders, who have increasingly alienated
Palestinians with their bickering, have sought to try to hitch a
ride from Assaf's galloping popularity.
Some greying officials had changed their Facebook profile
pictures to his smiling face and spiked hair, urged people to
text him their votes and praised his nationalist credentials.
"This win is a source of pride and a victory for our people
on the road to achieving its dream of establishing an
independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital,"
President Mahmoud Abbas said in a statement.
Abbas was jolted this week by his prime minister's surprise
offer to resign and faces pressure by U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry to jump-start stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace
talks.
But for locals, Assaf was all, and politics took a back
seat.
"In the middle of the political failures, Assaf achieved
something that made Palestinians everywhere feel hope was still
possible," said Imad Ahmed, a teacher from Gaza watching the
show with his family at a beachfront restaurant.
After the victory, Assaf was named by the U.N. as its first
youth ambassador to Palestinian refugee camps in the territories
and in neighbouring countries. He is expected to visit the West
Bank to perform.
(Reporting by Noah Browning and Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by
Eric Walsh)