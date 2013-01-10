* Palestinian leaders meet face-to-face in Cairo
* Recent thaw in relations has produced scant progress
* Disputes over elections and prisoner release persist
CAIRO/GAZA, Jan 9 An Egyptian official said the
leaders of the Palestinian Hamas and Fatah factions had agreed
at talks in Cairo on Wednesday to implement a long-delayed
reconciliation pact, although it was unclear if the deal would
extend beyond holding more talks.
President Mahmoud Abbas of the secular Fatah movement based
in the West Bank and Khaled Meshaal of the Islamist Hamas group
that controls the Gaza Strip met face-to-face for the first time
in over a year to discuss how to implement their 2011 deal.
The rivals fell out badly when Hamas seized control of Gaza
from Fatah by force in 2007. But they have drawn closer since
Israel's assault on Gaza in November, in which Hamas claimed
victory, and a diplomatic win by Abbas the same month in which
the United Nations voted to recognise Palestine as a "non-member
state".
"It was agreed that sides would begin immediately to
implement the previously agreed mechanism of the agreement
signed," a senior Egyptian official involved in the talks, who
declined to be named, told Reuters by phone from Cairo.
Nabil Abu Rdaineh, a senior aide to Abbas, said the
president had held a lengthy meeting with Meshaal in a "positive
atmosphere". He said there was an agreement to hold more
meetings, but declined to give details. No comment was
immediately available from Hamas.
The two sides have signally failed to put into practice the
deal they signed in Cairo in May 2011 to reunify the leadership
of the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.
The Egyptian official said discussions to find ways to do so
had been held in a "positive spirit", and that the rival
factions would meet again in the first week of February to work
out a timetable.
Egyptian mediators had hoped to coax Abbas and Meshaal into
a meeting with Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, but in the
event they met without Mursi. Abbas is reluctant to accept any
format that would imply giving the Hamas leader a status
equivalent to his own.
COMPETING APPROACHES
Much of the tension between the groups stems from their
competing approaches to talks to try to end Israeli occupation.
While Hamas fundamentally rejects Israel's right to exist, but
says it might consider a long-term ceasefire, Abbas rejects
violence and is prepared to talk peace on certain conditions.
The two groups have also traded blame over continued arrests
of Hamas members by Fatah in the West Bank, and of Fatah members
in Hamas-controlled Gaza.
On Tuesday, a Hamas court sentenced a senior Fatah armed
activist, Zaki al-Sakani, to 15 years in prison for possession
of weapons, according to Hamas security sources. A Fatah
official described the verdict as a blow to reconciliation.
The Egyptian-drafted agreement of 2011 called on Fatah and
Hamas to form a unity government that would oversee an election
and reform Abbas's Palestine Liberation Organisation to include
Hamas and the less influential Islamic Jihad group.
Abbas says Hamas is obstructing election registration in
Gaza, while Meshaal says the pact needs to be implemented as a
whole, with Hamas prisoners in West Bank jails released.
A senior Hamas official in Gaza accused Abbas of dragging
his feet on reconciliation because he was still hoping for a
renewal of stalled peace talks with Israel.
"Our information showed that President Abbas would head
towards reviving negotiations with the occupation (Israel) when
the election in Israel is finished," Salah al-Bardaweel said in
a statement.
Israel is holding a parliamentary election on Jan. 22.
It has criticised Palestinian unity efforts, fearing that
grassroots support for Hamas, deemed a terrorist group by the
Israel and Western governments, could overwhelm Abbas's
administration, which has long renounced violence.
"They are exploring a possible unification, between Fatah
and the terrorists who wanted to destroy the state of Israel and
who launched rockets on our towns," Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.
"We know, therefore, that any land that we vacate will be
seized by Hamas and Iran and we will not let this happen."