* Vote staged in West Bank but not Gaza after Hamas boycott
* Campaign spotlights cracks in dominant Fatah
By Jihan Abdalla
RAMALLAH, Oct 18 Palestinians in the West Bank
go to the polls on Saturday in long-delayed municipal elections
that have already highlighted deep divisions in the occupied
territory and stoked complaints about a lack of leadership.
The Oct. 20 ballot will hold up a cracked mirror to a
political landscape clouded by financial crises, failure to
reconcile the major Palestinian factions and stalemate in
peacemaking efforts with Israel.
The powerful Islamist group Hamas is boycotting the election
and preventing voting from taking place in the Gaza Strip,
leaving the field largely clear for the mainstream Fatah party
in the race to take charge of 94 West Bank towns and villages.
But, as has happened so often in the past, President Mahmoud
Abbas's nationalist Fatah movement has failed to present a
united face, with party rivals presenting their own candidates.
"The sound basis for any election to take place is a
healthy, political atmosphere ... which is clearly lacking
here," said Issam Abdeen, a legal consultant at Palestinian
Human Rights group al-Haq.
But that doesn't necessarily mean there is voter apathy.
Streets and roundabouts across the West Bank are plastered
with posters of hopeful candidates promising everything from
cleaner streets and better transport to jobs and free Wi-Fi.
The familiar old Palestinian slogans calling for liberation
and resistance are noticeably absent, as voters focus on their
immediate needs at a time of austerity, with cash-strapped
authorities struggling to pay public sector salaries.
"This is an exciting opportunity to make changes and see new
people enter the local councils," said Samer Hamdan, working in
a coffee shop in Ramallah, the Palestinian administrative
capital.
DIVIDE AND RULE
Hamas shot to prominence in the last local vote in 2005,
unexpectedly taking control of many municipal councils in both
the West Bank and Gaza. It went on the next year to sweep
legislative elections, to the shock of the Fatah old guard.
The Islamists seized control of Gaza after a civil war in
2007, splitting the Palestinians both politically and
geographically. They have refused to take part in Saturday's
vote, accusing Fatah of harassing their West Bank members.
Israel pulled out of Gaza in 2005, but maintains a tight
blockade on the enclave. The Israeli military remains in charge
of the West Bank, allowing the Palestinians limited self-rule in
certain areas, including the major urban centres.
The continued divide between Hamas and Fatah has proved a
source of upset and anger for ordinary Palestinians, who fear it
undermines their fight for an independent state.
"I don't understand how we can have elections in just half
the territory," said Neda Ahmad, a young woman walking through
central Ramallah. "I don't even know who's running."
With Hamas not standing, analysts say the best way to
measure support for the party will be to look at voter turnout.
Last time around, turnout was estimated at some 80 percent, so a
sharp fall-off would show Hamas voters had stayed at home.
Whatever the turnout, pro-Western Fatah could still lose
what should have been an easy victory.
It is being challenged by an array of independent
candidates, including the West Bank's first all-female political
party which is standing in the city of Hebron. It also faces
well-known Fatah dissidents, who have put themselves forward
after failing to book a berth on the official party lists.
"In this election, a 'test drive' for later elections, Fatah
has failed to appear unified, and this will weaken the party,"
said political analyst Khalil Shaheen.
The decision to hold a municipal election just in the West
Bank is a tacit admission that the landlocked territory is, to
all intents and purposes, already a distinct entity from Gaza.
However, a decision to hold national votes for a new
president or parliament, although already overdue, would
effectively seal the separation - a step neither Abbas nor Hamas
wants to take at this stage.
That means the forthcoming municipal vote might be the last
election the Palestinians can vote in for quite some time.