* Interim deal will see Hamas buying Israeli-supplied fuel
* Will improve power supply, disrupted since February
* Hamas says fuel squeeze was aimed at forcing concessions
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, April 3 The Gaza Strip's Hamas government
and the rival Palestinian Authority (PA) agreed to an
Egyptian-brokered deal on Tuesday to end a fuel crisis that has
caused daily power cuts in the territory, officials said.
Under the agreement, an Israeli company will supply
industrial diesel for the Gaza Strip's only power plant and a
temporary mechanism will be put in place whereby Hamas can pay
the bill without dealing directly with its enemy, Israel.
"The Hamas authorities in Gaza will pay the money ... to the
PA and the PA will take care of the payment to the Israeli
side," said the official, who asked not to be identified because
he was not authorised to speak publicly about the deal.
Taher al-Nono, spokesman of the Hamas government in Gaza,
said fuel would begin flowing on Wednesday. A first payment of
two million Israeli shekels ($539,000) had already been
transferred to the PA, he said.
Major power blackouts have plagued the Gaza Strip,
disrupting the lives of many of its 1.7 million inhabitants,
since February when neighbouring Egypt cracked down on fuel
smuggling into the enclave.
Hamas accused Egypt, Israel and the Palestinian Authority of
causing the crisis in the hope of winning political concessions
from the group, which has opposed U.S.-backed
Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.
Officials from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah
movement have accused Hamas of pouring revenues from smuggled
fuel into the Islamist movement's coffers.
The Palestinian Authority, led by Abbas, lost control of the
Gaza Strip in 2007 in a brief civil war between Hamas Islamists
and Fatah. The PA exercises limited self-rule in the
Israeli-occupied West Bank.
The fuel crisis, which left Gaza residents with power only
six hours a day and disrupted transportation, stirred public
criticism of Hamas.
Ghassan al-Khatib, a spokesman for the Palestinian
Authority, confirmed receipt of the first fuel payment, calling
the deal a temporary arrangement until a long-term supply
arrangement is reached with Egypt.
Gaza's power plant provides electricity to two-thirds of its
population. Power is also supplied to the Gaza grid through
power lines from Israel and Egypt.
(Additional reporting by Ali Sawafta in Ramallah; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy)