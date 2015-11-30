* Some 50 girls enrolled, hundreds on waiting list
* Some pupils already lived through four wars
* Ballet seen as educational, psychologically uplifting
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, Nov 30 The group of girls, ponytailed and
dressed in pink, stretched their arms out to the sides and
pivoted onto their toes, trying desperately to hold still.
Eagle-eyed, the instructor surveyed Gaza's latest crop of
would-be ballerinas.
Fifty girls aged five to eight are now enrolled in the
ballet school at the Al-Qattan Center for Children in Gaza,
making it one of the most popular classes the arts institute
runs, under the watchful eye of a Ukrainian teacher.
Amid the chaos and destruction that has shattered Gaza so
often over the past five years, with repeated wars between
Israel and Hamas, the school is a haven of calm and order, one
many parents are eager for their children to enjoy.
"The ballet project was a dream for many families," said
Heyam Al-Hayek, the head of Qattan's cultural activities. "They
had been asking for ballet courses but we couldn't find
trainers. It was difficult to bring an instructor from abroad."
The dream began to take shape when they found Tamara, a
Ukrainian married to a Palestinian and living in Gaza, who had
studied dance and was qualified to teach. She asked not to give
her family name.
They started a pilot programme in the summer, not sure how
many parents would sign up given that Gaza is a conservative
society and ballet is hardly a common pastime. Before they knew
it, 50 children, all girls, were registered. There is now a
waiting list that runs into the hundreds.
In the tiled hall, 14 pupils lined up in unison along the
wall, one hand clutching a long metal barre. As Tamara showed
them the steps, they copied precisely, angling their feet,
bending their knees, one arm outstretched, chins held high.
Some of the children have lived through four wars in their
short lifetimes, with Gaza on edge since the Islamist group
Hamas seized full control of the enclave in 2007. Since, Egypt
and Israel have maintained a blockade on the territory,
carefully monitoring the flow of goods and people to and fro.
For parents, the chance for a child to participate in
something so removed from regular Gaza life is both educational
and psychologically uplifting. The mother of six-year-old Maria
said ballet had helped her daughter get over years of trauma.
"She had been suffering since the 2012 war and her condition
got worse after last year's war," said Manal Abu Muamar,
describing Maria's nightmares and a fear of going to sleep.
"After the first ballet class, she came home as happy as a
bird. She did the moves she had learnt and she was going around
the house like a butterfly."
Almost half of Gaza's 1.8 million people are aged under 18
and UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, estimates that
400,000 of those need some form of psychological care.
But as well as an escape and a chance to try out what they
may only have seen on TV, there are several students who the
teacher described as "excellent" and "strong girls", with a
desire to go further with their dancing.
"I used to imitate ballet dancing that I saw on television
or on YouTube," said eight-year-old Bana Zuarub.
"Now I am learning it for real and I just love it."
(Reporting by Nidal Almughrabi; Editing by Luke Baker and
Alison Williams)