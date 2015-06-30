* Gaza's attorney general accuses company of unpaid taxes
* Jawwal denies accusation; Gaza offices shuttered
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, June 30 The Hamas-appointed attorney
general in the Gaza Strip shut down the offices of the
territory's only mobile-phone provider on Tuesday, saying the
company, Jawwal, had not paid its taxes.
Police were deployed outside the firm's headquarters and
posters were put up on the walls outside reading: "Jawwal
Company is closed upon the attorney general's order."
Jawwal is a subsidiary of the Palestine Telecommunications
Co. (PalTel), the largest listed company in the
Palestinian territories. It is the sole provider of mobile phone
services in Gaza, with around 1.3 million clients.
While the offices were closed, Gazans were still able to use
their mobile phones and access the Internet on Tuesday, although
it was not clear how long that would continue.
Executives at PalTel rejected the attorney general's
accusations, saying all relevant taxes had been paid to the
Palestinian Authority in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where
the company is registered and based.
PalTel Chief Executive Ammar Aker said it was not possible
to separate tax filings between the two territories.
To do so would fuel division and "may expose national
economic institutions that work within an international system
to questions and sanctions that may result in grave damage," he
said, referring to outside pressure on Hamas, which is listed as
a terrorist group by the European Union and the United States.
While the Palestinian Authority, led by President Mahmoud
Abbas, is nominally in charge of Gaza and the West Bank, Hamas
has controlled Gaza since 2007 and appoints some of its own
officials, including the attorney general.
There is a separate attorney general in the West Bank.
PalTel, which also provides fixed-line and Internet access
in Gaza, said it was closing its offices there in solidarity.
"It is impossible to provide services to citizens under
threats to the security and safety of both subscribers and
employees," it said in a statement.
Political analysts suggested the attorney general's move was
a response to the financial crisis Gaza faces, with Hamas
looking for ways to prop up dwindling revenue, including by
targeting major companies based in the coastal territory.
While Jawwal is the sole mobile-phone service provider in
Gaza, it competes with several other providers, including
Israeli ones, in the West Bank.
The West Bank-based Palestinian government condemned Hamas
for forcing companies to pay tax in Gaza and for closing the
Jawwal offices, saying such measures were "illegal and deepen
division and undermine reconciliation".
(additional reporting by Ali Sawafta; Writing by Nidal
Almughrabi; Editing by Crispian Balmer)