* Palestinian venture seen as step to more inclusive society
* Attitudes towards disability in Islamist-run Gaza changing
* Sign language in kitchen, lip-reading waiters
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, Oct 16 A restaurant run and staffed by
deaf people opened for business in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday,
helped by Palestinians seeking to build a more inclusive society
where people with disabilities can realise their full potential.
The stylish Atfaluna restaurant near Gaza port stands out in
a city with few facilities for the disabled. Waiters and cooks
use sign language, guests point to selections from the menu and
what ensues is a spontaneous form of communication that
organisers hope will break down bias and barriers.
"Deaf people have determination and there are no worries
except when it comes to communication, the language problem. At
first we may get translators to help us with the speaking
clients," supervisor Ayat Imtair told Reuters in sign language.
After six months of training with her staff, she was
confident the service would go smoothly.
"This is a call on the community, and a working chance for
the deaf to help them engage with the community," she signed.
Twenty years ago Palestinian attitudes to deaf people were
negative, said Naeem Kabaja, director of Atfaluna Society for
Deaf Children in Gaza, which runs the restaurant.
"It was perceived by many as a mental disability. But we've
been able to change that and it has since improved, through our
work, the spread of sign language, activities by the deaf and
raising public awareness about this disability," he said.
Still, Kabaja said, many of the deaf themselves tend to shy
away from engagement with broader society, afraid of
communications obstacles and expecting little understanding.
The staff of 12 were enthusiastic on opening day.
"We're excited. There might be some difficulty at the start
but we will overcome it. We're all trained in lip-reading and
that will help us take orders," said cook Niveen, preparing a
dish of spicy chicken balls.
The restaurant was established with help from the Drosos
Foundation of Switzerland to promote income generation by the
deaf in Gaza, where the unemployment rate is over 25 percent.
About 1 percent of Gaza's 1.6 million people suffer from
total or near-total deafness. They can attend school up to ninth
grade but have no opportunity to go on to a university education
in the territory, said Sharhabeel Al-Zaeem of Atfaluna.
"Unfortunately they have to leave Gaza for that," Al-Zaeem
said. "We are doing out utmost to make special classes for the
deaf in universities. We are liaising with different
universities to see if there is a chance for the deaf to get
places.
(Writing by Douglas Hamilton, editing by Paul Casciato)