* Israeli maritime blockade sets tight fishing zone
* Egyptian clampdown curbs smuggling of cheap diesel
* Once thriving Palestinian fleet now scrapes for living
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, May 23 Israeli gunboats and an Egyptian
clampdown on fuel smuggling into the Gaza Strip are strangling
the Palestinian enclave's little fishing fleet, slowly turning a
generation of fishermen into fishmongers.
Since 2009, they have been unable to sail out beyond three
miles because of Israel's strictly enforced blockade. This year
they can hardly afford to go out at all because diesel has
nearly tripled in price.
There are about 3,700 full-time fishermen in the Gaza Strip
ready to serve a market of 1.7 million Palestinians. They used
to export to Israel. Now Gaza imports about 80 percent of its
needs from the Egyptians and the Israelis.
"Once we made enough to let us give away fish to the poor
and needy people. These days we are begging for aid," said
Mahmoud Al-Assi, 66, a fisherman most of his life and currently
the chairman of Gaza's non-profit Fishermens' Society, which
supports boat owners with tools, ice and fuel.
"Just like the fish, we will die if we're out of the water
for too long," said Al-Assi.
Fresh fish from the Mediterranean, grilled or fried, is
Gaza's favourite dish. Grouper, bream, bass and snapper are
prized. But this year the fleet even missed the usually
plentiful season of cheap sardines.
Driving along the coast road by Gaza City you cannot miss
the fish market - a covered corridor hosting twelve shops,
decorated with images of various kinds of fish. The smell of the
fresh catch of shrimp and crab blows ashore on the sea breeze.
Two boys with their father are fascinated by the brightly
glistening lizard and blue fish.
"Is this grouper?" asks the man, in surprise. Gazans call
grouper the "Royal Meal" but these days it is rare.
"As you see, the waters gave us only two grouper today,"
says fishmonger Abu Hasseera, displaying a 10-kg fish whose
price has rocketed to 80 shekels ($21) a kilo from 50 shekels
($13) a few months ago.
"The sardines are so near yet so far," he says. "We see the
spot but we cannot reach it because of the fishing limit.'
Ranged in boxes on a donkey cart, Egyptian-imported sardine
sells for $1.2 a kilo. On the few occasions when locally caught
sardines were available this season, the price was $6.5 a kilo,
unaffordable to most families.
"It has affected our income. I am losing 60 percent of the
profits I used to make in past seasons," Abu Hasseera says.
FARMERS TOO
Gaza has been under Israeli blockade since Islamist Hamas
forces seized control in 2007, ousting those of the rival Fatah
forces of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Israel says it
must maintain the blockade to prevent arms and military materiel
reaching Hamas.
An interim Palestinian-Israeli peace accord allows fishermen
to sail out for up to 12 miles (19 km) out from the coast. But
since Hamas, sworn to the destruction of the Jewish state, took
over Gaza, Israeli naval boats have gradually limited the
distance to three miles.
No boats at all dared put to sea when Israel invaded Gaza in
December 2008 in a three-week blitz against Hamas and other
Islamic militant groups firing rockets into Israeli territory.
The fuel crisis began this February, when Gaza's neighbour
Egypt cracked down on industrial-scale fuel smuggling via an
under-the-border warren of tunnels that supplies Gazans with
everything from cars to cattle.
The smuggling was diverting government-subsidized fuel from
Egyptians in Sinai. Hamas rubbed salt in the wound by taxing it.
The price of diesel on the Gaza black market is now about
triple what it was a few months ago. Some gasoline and diesel,
as well as cooking gas, is being imported from Israel for the
private sector, but Israeli diesel and petrol prices are
considered prohibitive for commercial users.
Fishing is not the only Gaza industry hurt by the fuel price
crisis and Israeli restrictions.
The steep rise in prices jacked up the cost of running
irrigation pumps in the growing season, slicing Palestinian farm
income in what could have been a good season.
Carnation farmers relying on truck transport had to leave
many flowers in refrigerators, with no electricity to keep them
fresh. About 2.5 million wilted flowers were sold off cheap.
Gaza exported two million blooms fewer than the 11 million
sold in 2011, the international charity Oxfam says, compared
with an average of 50 million carnations every year before the
blockade was imposed in 2007.
Bumper crops of sweet peppers and cherry tomatoes, by
contrast, escaped the worst of the fuel crisis, and exports
permitted by Israel soared from 6 and 7 tonnes respectively last
year to 44 and 75 tonnes this year, proving Gaza has a viable
agricultural industry.
GUNBOATS
Fishermen say the Hamas administration provides them with
fuel once a week, forcing them to search for the rest of their
requirements on the black market at a rate many cannot afford.
So some days they sit tight on the sand, drinking tea and
blowing the smoke of their cigarettes into the wind.
Assi estimated annual losses of fishermen at $11 million.
The industry's daily wage has dropped from 300 shekels ($78)
to just 20 shekels ($5), he says.
"I have been a fishermen since I was 17 years old. This is
the worst ever fishing season," said Mohammed Abu Al-Sadeq, 66,
as he tied up his boat after a night of fishing that brought
only a meagre catch.
"When there is no cheap fuel we do not go to sea," said
Sadeq's brother, Khamees. "It is a tragic season."
Jihad Salah at the Fish Resource department of the Hamas-run
agriculture ministry acknowledged conditions were grave, but
blamed Israel.
He admitted that the fuel ration was not enough for a
fisherman's working day but said it was all they could afford
"to at least help some fishermen earn a living".
"Fishing as a profession is in danger. The (Israeli)
occupation is pushing hard to turn fishermen into merchants who
leave the job and instead buy fish from Egypt and from them."
Israel withdrew completely from Gaza in 2005. But critics
say its blockade has turned the enclave into an open prison, its
economy strangled by import and export restrictions and many of
its people depending for staples on U.N. food aid.
This month, Sadeq and other fishermen were intercepted by an
Israeli navy gunboat within the permitted zone and warned by a
sailor with a megaphone to stay within the limits.
Israeli naval forces took action against Gaza boats seven
times in the past three months, including firing warning shots
and confiscating boats, said Salah.
"Only yesterday we got back eight small fishing boats that
had been confiscated over the past two years. They came back
with no gear or engines," Salah said.
Fishermen can lose their boats if the Israeli navy finds
them with motors whose capacity exceeds 25 horsepower.
So Gaza depends mostly on fish smuggled from Egypt through
the network of border tunnels. The fish sometimes decay if
Egyptian security is restricting movements. Al-Assi reckons the
local fleet now supplies no more than a fifth of the market.
"We used to send eight truckloads to Israel a day. Nowadays
Israel closes our sea and exports its fish to us," he said.
Ali Al-Habeel, a 52-year-old fisherman, said the fuel crisis
has also stopped Gazans sailing towards Egyptian waters to buy
the fish at sea off Egyptian boats.
The Hamas Gaza government does not try to stop the smuggling
of fish via tunnels. Representatives of its agriculture ministry
vet the merchandise to ensure it is fit for consumption.
But customers prefer it fresh, said Abu Hasseera, whose
family owns a restaurant at Gaza's beach-front.
"We try hard to make our own catch from the Gaza sea to
satisfy our customers, and we tell them when it is not our
catch," he said. "Egyptian fish is good and varied, but you have
to make sure it is fresh."
(Editing by Douglas Hamilton and Sonya Hepinstall)