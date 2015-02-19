* Short of cement, Gazans turn to other building materials
* Israel restricts imports of potential "dual-use" materials
* Estimated 130,000 homes damaged or destroyed in last war
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza, Feb 19 Aid agencies
struggling to shelter thousands of Gazans made homeless by war
have resorted to building makeshift temporary homes out of metal
and wood to evade Israeli restrictions on imports into the
territory.
Around 150,000 families are still homeless after last year's
war between Israel and Hamas, in which Israeli bombardment
destroyed thousands of apartment buildings and homes.
Israel tightly limits the flow of concrete, cement, iron
bars and other materials into Gaza, as "dual use" items that
could have a military purpose if they were seized by Hamas to
rebuild tunnels used to launch attacks.
That means few homes have been rebuilt despite international
pledges of billions for reconstruction. Rather than wait to
rebuild permanent homes, some relief agencies have decided to
build temporary structures with materials they can get.
"We designed the transitional shelters without any dual use
items so that within the existing restrictions, we could get as
many vulnerable families as possible out of the elements," said
Matt McGarry, Catholic Relief Services local representative.
His agency has built 70 single storey wooden temporary homes
amid the rubble and smashed concrete of Khan Younis, a town in
southern Gaza heavily damaged in the July-August war, and has
funding for 100 more.
Forty families have moved in so far. While the homes
provide a roof over the head amid heavy rain and freezing
temperatures, large numbers of people are cramped into a small
space that residents say feels like no replacement for the
permanent houses that still lie in rubble nearby.
"It is only temporary," said Maryam Baraka, 58, sitting on a
plastic chair outside the shelter which now houses 13 members of
her family. The rubble of their two-story home nearby has not
been cleared away since it was destroyed by Israeli bombardment.
For now, rebuilding it is still a dream.
"There is no alternative to a brick house," she said.
Israel's restrictions make it a slow and costly process to
get hold of the building materials. A bag of cement in Gaza now
costs around 100 shekels ($25), four times its usual price.
Those Gazans who can afford to rebuild themselves are
cobbling together designs that do not rely on standard building
materials.
"The goal was to move quickly into a house to shelter my
brother's six children and two wives," said Motasem Dalloul,
whose brother has spent around $20,000 building a home out of
plaster, metal, wood and the bit of cement he could afford.
"It's built of materials that are easy to find in the Gaza
market," he explained, adding that they had borrowed from
friends and relatives to pay for the house, near the ruins of
the family's old home in Gaza City.
Many homeless Gazans are still living in tents more than six
months after last year's war. The United Nations is sheltering
more than 10,000 in 15 schools, which residents say are growing
more dangerous as months go by with no end to overcrowding. In
one such shelter, a nine-month-old baby was burned to death on
Monday in an electrical fire.
Imad al-Khaldi, a local construction expert, has come up
with a design for a house using widely available materials and
has tried to persuade international agencies to adopt it, so far
without success.
He has built four homes using sandstone bricks, glued
together with plaster. He stood proudly outside one of the
buildings, which has already housed a family of 11 for five
years. A sign outside reads "temporary residence".
(Editing by Luke Baker and Peter Graff)