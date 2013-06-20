* Gaza singer a symbol of unity for Palestinians
* Bank and cellular companies offer voting incentives
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, June 20 Palestinian fans and big business
are rallying behind a 22-year-old singer from the Gaza Strip in
a final push to vote him the next "Arab Idol" in a TV talent
contest choosing a winner in Beirut on Saturday.
Mohammed Assaf is the first Palestinian to qualify for "Arab
Idol", the Middle East's version of "American Idol", in which
contestants perform for judges and voting viewers.
His potent mix of good looks and emotional lyrics about
ancestral Palestinian lands have helped to turn the young man
from Gaza's Khan Younis refugee camp into a star and symbol of
unity for Palestinians plagued by deep internal divisions.
Voting in the pan-Arab competition is done through text
messages. To encourage support for Assaf, one of three
finalists, two Palestinian cellular telephone companies have cut
their rates for ballots cast for him.
The Bank of Palestine is throwing money into the campaign,
promising to match up to 350,000 texted votes - each one costs
1.50 shekels ($.40) - for Assaf. It has placed billboards with
his picture at major intersections in Gaza and the West Bank.
"Vote and the Bank of Palestine votes with you," says a
radio and television commercial broadcast in the Palestinian
territories, where Assaf's songs blare constantly from vehicles.
President Mahmoud Abbas has spoken to Assaf by phone and
instructed Palestinian embassies abroad to urge expatriates to
vote for him, calling the singer "the pride of the Palestinian
and Arab nation".
Abbas's main Palestinian rival, the Islamist group Hamas
that rules Gaza, frowns on non-Islamic songs and the kind of
Western-style glitz on full display in TV talent shows.
But Hamas has tacitly endorsed Assaf, who has performed with
a traditional black-and-white Palestinian scarf around his
shoulders, saying he is free to sing in the Gaza Strip and
noting that he comes from a respected family.
Egyptian Ahmed Jamal and a Syrian woman, Farah Youssef, are
also finalists in the contest broadcast by the Saudi-owned MBC
Group.
To keep the votes for Assaf coming, the Palestinian cellular
operator Jawwal is offering cash prizes of up to $10,000 for
customers who text in the highest number of ballots.
Some cafes in the West Bank city of Ramallah are offering to
text a vote for every cup of coffee that customers order.
"By voting for Assaf, we are voting for Palestine, for us,"
read a typical entry on his Facebook fan pages.
Huge celebrations are likely on the streets of the West Bank
and Gaza if he wins.
(Editing by Jeffrey Heller/Mark Heinrich)