GAZA, July 5 The Hamas-appointed attorney
general in the Gaza Strip reopened the offices of the
territory's only mobile phone provider on Sunday, five days
after he ordered them closed over alleged non-payment of taxes.
No reason was given for the decision, announced on the
attorney-general's Facebook page, to lift the closure order. His
office, contacted by Reuters, declined to comment.
Jawwal is a subsidiary of the Palestine Telecommunications
Co. (PalTel), the largest listed company in the Palestinian
territories.
Executives at PalTel had rejected the attorney general's
accusations, saying all relevant taxes had been paid to the
Palestinian Authority in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where
the company is registered and based.
While the Palestinian Authority, led by President Mahmoud
Abbas, is nominally in charge of Gaza and the West Bank, Hamas
has controlled Gaza since 2007 and appoints some of its own
officials, including the attorney general.
Jawwal is the sole provider of mobile phone services in
Gaza, with around 1.3 million clients. Service to subscribers
was unaffected during the time the offices were closed.
