RAFAH, Gaza Strip Oct 23 The Emir of Qatar
entered the Gaza Strip on Tuesday for a visit that will raise
the prestige of its isolated Islamist rulers in the Hamas
movement, but disappoint Israel and mainstream Palestinian
leaders in the West Bank.
Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani crossed into Gaza from
Egypt at the head of a large delegation on what is billed as a
humanitarian visit to inaugurate $250 million worth of
reconstruction projects.
He was given a red-carpet welcome by Hamas officials as he
crossed into the small, coastal territory, which is under a
stringent Israeli blockade and has restricted access for
visitors via the Egyptian frontier.