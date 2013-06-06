By Ali Sawafta
| RAMALLAH, June 6
RAMALLAH, June 6 Palestinian Prime Minister Rami
Hamdallah and his West Bank-based government were sworn in on
Thursday and one of their main challenges will be reaching a
power-sharing deal with the Islamist Hamas movement ruling Gaza.
Hamdallah, a political independent and linguistics
professor, was named on Sunday by Western-backed President
Mahmoud Abbas to replace Salam Fayyad, who quit in April but
remained in his post while a successor was sought.
"This is my government and you have all my trust and
protection," Abbas said to the new cabinet members in broadcast
remarks. "This government will work hard in the time available
to it, whether it be weeks, months or whatever."
Hamas has called Hamdallah's appointment illegal and said
Abbas should have focused instead on ending the internal
Palestinian divide.
Leaders of Abbas's mainstream Fatah movement and Hamas
officials agreed in May to work towards forming a unity
government in August. But political differences, including over
how to handle the longstanding conflict with Israel, have
delayed any joint administration.
Hamas, which won the Palestinian parliamentary election in
2006, wrested control of the Gaza Strip from Fatah in a brief
civil war in 2007 and rejects any recognition of Israel. Abbas
has been party to U.S.-brokered efforts to revive peace talks
that broke down in a dispute over Jewish settlement in 2010.
Along with the United States, Israel has called on Abbas to
return without preconditions to talks on peace and Palestinian
statehood.
Most members of Fayyad's cabinet remained in office as part
of what officials have described as an interim administration
until a unity government is formed with Hamas.
Fayyad, a former World Bank official credited with building
Palestinian institutions needed to gain independence from
Israel, resigned over an economic crisis caused by cuts in
Western funds and temporary Israeli freezes on money transfers
imposed over unilateral Palestinian moves on statehood.
As prime minister, Hamdallah is expected to focus on a
domestic agenda, particularly the Palestinian economy. He will
have two deputies, political science professor Zeyad Abu Amr,
and Mohammed Mustafa, who heads the Palestine Investment Fund.
Shukri Bishara, a well-known, Western-educated Palestinian
finance and banking expert, will serve as finance minister.
(Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Nidal al-Mughrabi, editing by
Mark Heinrich)