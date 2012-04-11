* Palestinian Authority clashes with Hamas over spending
* Recriminations show depth of political divide
* Both sides struggling with accounts in the red
By Jihan Abdalla
RAMALLAH, West Bank, April 11 Paying for the
upkeep of the Gaza Strip while its political rival actively
blocks revenues flowing back is taking its toll on the
deficit-racked Palestinian Authority.
The Western-backed PA, many of whose top leaders belong to
the mainstream Fatah movement, says it has poured around $7
billion into the Gaza Strip since its rival Hamas seized control
in 2007, but complains that the Islamist group is stymieing its
efforts to balance its books.
A barrage of mutual accusations in recent weeks has driven
Hamas and Fatah ever further apart as stalled efforts at
reconciliation and economic stagnation have jangled nerves on
both sides.
Crippling power cuts in the small coastal enclave have only
added to the acrimony and lifted the lid on often opaque
Palestinian funding.
The PA says it spends $120 million a month, or more than 40
percent of its whole budget, on salaries and services in Gaza
despite being driven out in a brief civil war with Hamas five
years ago, anxious to show the world that despite the political
divisions, the Palestinians remain one people with a single
administrative core.
The PA, which continues to exercise limited self-rule in the
Israeli-occupied West Bank, has never recognised Hamas's rule in
the Gaza Strip and still pays wages to former PA personnel in
the enclave.
Israel maintains a tight blockade on the Gaza Strip with the
help of neighbouring Egypt.
"In return Hamas does not pay for any of the needs of the
people in Gaza. On the contrary, it sells the medicine that we
send for free, and keeps the money," said Ahmad Assaf, a Fatah
spokesperson in the West Bank.
Hamas denies this and says the PA is just funneling foreign
donations ear-marked for the Palestinian people.
"Vital sectors like education and health do not get support
from them ... except for bits and pieces that arrive as
donations from some countries," Hamas spokesperson Sami Abu
Zuhri said.
DEPENDENT ON THE PA
The PA, which relies overwhelmingly on foreign donor aid,
mostly from the European Union, the United States and Arab
nations, is facing a projected $1.3 billion deficit in 2012.
Although most Western countries shun Hamas over its refusal
both to renounce violence and recognize Israel, they let the PA
use their aid cash to help the Palestinians in Gaza.
The EU says it contributed 837 million euros ($1.1 billion)
to the PA since 2008, 34 percent of which went to the Gaza Strip
to cover civil servants' salaries and pensions.
"According to our information, the Hamas government only
pays for the salaries of their employees and for their security
apparatus," said an EU official, who declined to be named.
"We are convinced that we must continue paying this money
because we know that if we didn't the Hamas government would do
nothing," Fatah's Assaf said.
Hamas has tried to build up its own finances by attracting
funds from its own foreign allies, such as Iran, while looking
to impose a taxation code of its own on trade and business
within Gaza.
But analysts say it too faces a budget crunch and is far
from ready to take care of Gaza's 1.7 million-strong population,
some 70 percent of whom live below the poverty line, according
to U.N. statistics.
"Hamas wants to portray itself as being independent
financially from the PA," said Naser Abdelkarim, a professor of
economics at Birzeit University in the West Bank.
"But that's a myth. If the PA stops transferring money to
the Strip, the reality in Gaza would deteriorate instantly."
Hamas agrees it wouldn't pay all the PA salaries, but says
that's because most of the people concerned don't do any work
after Fatah instructed its civil servants not to cooperate.
WITHHOLDING TAXES
Another crucial issue for the PA is the taxes it should be
collecting from Gaza. It says Hamas and Gazan traders
systematically under-report the value of their imports to the
Israeli authorities, which collect custom dues on behalf of the
PA, costing the PA $400 million in "tax leakage" since 2007.
Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad said Gaza raised 2
percent of all Palestinian tax returns in 2011 against 28
percent in 2005.
Hamas's economy minister, Ala al Rafati, admitted the group
was withholding some $95 million in custom tax forms that the PA
needs in order to collect revenues and would continue to do so
until the PA agreed to wire the money straight back to Gaza.
"These invoices have not been sent to Ramallah since the
split," al Rafati told Reuters by telephone from Gaza.
Palestinians' long-running hope of founding a state
incorporating both the West Bank and Gaza, territories divided
by Israel, has often papered over feuds between rival factions.
The arguments over finances have come out into the open
partly because of a fuel crisis that has left much of the
enclave without power for several hours each day since early
February, sparked by Egypt's decision to clamp down on the flow
of fuel smuggled into Gaza via a network of tunnels.
Critics of Hamas say it is at fault for the emergency for
relying so heavily on cheap, illicit fuel, rather than working
with the PA to secure alternative supplies.
The PA says it pays more than $50 million a month to an
Israeli energy company that feeds power into Gaza, but Hamas
refuses to hand over money from electricity bills.
"We have repeatedly asked Hamas to transfer the money they
collect so that we can continue to provide them with fuel. But
nothing gets sent," said Omar Kittaneh, the head of the PA Power
Authority.
The PA admits that nothing is going to change fast. As with
many of the issues that bedevil Palestinian politics, the two
sides are stuck in a rut.
"Contributing a large part of the PA budget to the Gaza
Strip has become the status quo and this will not change any
time soon," said PA spokesman Ghassan al Khatib.