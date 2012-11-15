BERNE Nov 15 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is cutting short his European tour and flying home on Thursday after talks with Swiss officials as the situation in Gaza deteriorates by the hour, a senior Palestinian negotiator said.

"We have a very grave situation in Gaza, we have situation deteriorating on the hour every hour and President Abbas now is in touch with His Excellency President Mursi of Egypt, Dr. Nabil Elaraby of the Arab League, Ban Ki-moon ... and others in Europe and the United States, hoping to begin a process of de-escalation of the conflict," Saeb Erekat told reporters in the Swiss capital Berne, where Abbas met Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter.

"Many subjects were discussed, including the escalation in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli aggression against Gaza, and for this (reason) President Abbas decided to cut short his visit to Europe immediately after he finishes his next two meetings in Switzerland with the president and the speakers," Erekat said.