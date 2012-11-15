BERNE Nov 15 Palestinian President Mahmoud
Abbas is cutting short his European tour and flying home on
Thursday after talks with Swiss officials as the situation in
Gaza deteriorates by the hour, a senior Palestinian negotiator
said.
"We have a very grave situation in Gaza, we have situation
deteriorating on the hour every hour and President Abbas now is
in touch with His Excellency President Mursi of Egypt, Dr. Nabil
Elaraby of the Arab League, Ban Ki-moon ... and others in Europe
and the United States, hoping to begin a process of
de-escalation of the conflict," Saeb Erekat told reporters in
the Swiss capital Berne, where Abbas met Swiss Foreign Minister
Didier Burkhalter.
"Many subjects were discussed, including the escalation in
the Gaza Strip, the Israeli aggression against Gaza, and for
this (reason) President Abbas decided to cut short his visit to
Europe immediately after he finishes his next two meetings in
Switzerland with the president and the speakers," Erekat said.