GAZA, July 11 Islamist Hamas's armed wing has
warned airlines that it intends to target Israel's Ben Gurion
International Airport with its rockets from Gaza and has told
them not to fly there, a statement by the group said on Friday.
The airport, Israel's main international aerial gateway,
has been fully operational since Israel began an aerial
offensive on Tuesday in the Gaza Strip and Palestinian militants
intensified their cross-border rocket fire.
International airlines have continued to fly in, despite
now-daily rocket salvoes at Tel Aviv that either have been
intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system or hit
areas where they caused no casualties.
"In the light of Israel's ... attacks on the residents of
Gaza Strip ... The armed wing of Hamas movement has decided to
respond to the Israeli aggression and we warn you against
carrying out flights to Ben Gurion airport, which will be one of
our targets today because it also hosts a military air base,"
the statement said.
The group claimed earlier that it had already fired at least
one rocket towards the airport on Friday but no militant rockets
are known to have landed in or around the airport, which is well
protected by missile interceptor systems.
A spokesman for Israel's airport authority said that a siren
had sounded at Ben-Gurion and that all activity had stopped for
about 10 minutes, but that the siren was part of a general alert
in the Tel Aviv area and not a direct threat to the airport.
At least 99 Palestinians have died during Israel's four
day-old air-and-sea offensive on Gaza as it attempts to halt
rocket fire by militants into Israel.
Militants have fired hundreds of rockets into Israel
reaching deeper into the country than ever before.
The militant group said it had issued the warning to the
airlines so that they could avoid injury to their passengers.
A British Airways spokeswoman says all flights to
Tel Aviv were running as planned.
German airline Air Berlin, which offers daily
flights to Tel Aviv from Berlin plus several times a week from
Munich, said its "flights to and from Tel Aviv are currently
being operated as planned."
But passengers with flights booked for the period to July 18
could change their date of departure to a later date free of
charge, a spokeswoman told Reuters in emailed comments, adding
that the carrier was "closely monitoring the situation."
A statement from Germany's Lufthansa said the
airline "continues to serve Tel Aviv normally."
