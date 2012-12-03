* Britain, France, Sweden summon Israeli ambassadors
* Russia, Germany urge Israeli restraint
* Ban says settlement plan could destroy two-state solution
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, Dec 3 Israel rejected concerted
criticism from Europe on Monday over Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu's decision to expand settlement building after the
United Nations' de facto recognition of Palestinian statehood.
Britain, France, Spain, Sweden and Denmark summoned the
Israeli ambassadors in their capitals to hear appeals for
Netanyahu to reverse course and deep disapproval of the plan to
erect 3,000 more homes in the occupied West Bank and East
Jerusalem.
An official in Netanyahu's office said Israel would not
bend. "Israel will continue to stand by its vital interests,
even in the face of international pressure, and there will be no
change in the decision that was made," the official said.
Angered by the U.N. General Assembly's upgrading on Thursday
of the Palestinians' status in the world body from "observer
entity" to "non-member state", Israel said the next day it would
build the new dwellings for settlers.
Such projects, on land Israel captured in a 1967 war, have
routinely drawn world condemnation. Approximately 500,000
Israelis and 2.5 million Palestinians live in the two areas.
In a shift that raised the alarm among Palestinians and in
world capitals, Netanyahu's pro-settler government also ordered
"preliminary zoning and planning work" for thousands of housing
units in areas including the "E1" zone east of Jerusalem.
Such construction in the barren hills of E1 has never been
put into motion in the face of opposition from Israel's main
ally, the United States. Building in the area could bisect the
West Bank, cut off Palestinians from Jerusalem and further dim
their hopes for a contiguous state.
The settlement plan, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
said, would deal "an almost fatal blow" to a two-state solution
to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"We don't want to shift into sanctions mode," French
President Francois Hollande told a news conference with Italian
Prime Minister Mario Monti. "We are more focused on persuading."
Britain made clear it would not back such Israeli
retaliation over the U.N. vote, which Palestinians sought after
peace talks collapsed in 2010 over settlement building.
"We deplore the recent Israeli decision to build 3,000 new
housing units and unfreeze development in the E1 block," a
Foreign Office spokesman said. "We have called on the Israeli
government to reverse the decision."
But a spokesman for British Prime Minister David Cameron
played down what diplomatic sources said was the possibility of
recalling Britain's ambassador in Tel Aviv, saying: "We are not
proposing to do anything further at this stage".
France expressed "serious concerns" to the Israeli
ambassador, reminding him that settlement building in occupied
territories was illegal and an "obstacle" to reviving peace
talks with the Palestinians.
A French Foreign Ministry official, responding to reports
Paris might bring its Tel Aviv envoy home, said: "There are
other ways in which we can express our disapproval."
Ahead of a Netanyahu visit this week, Germany, considered
Israel's closest ally in Europe, urged it to refrain from
expanding settlements, and Russia said it viewed the Israeli
moves with serious concern.
RETALIATION
Israeli Finance Minister Yuval Steinitz said Israel could
not have remained indifferent to the Palestinians' unilateral
move at the United Nations.
"I want to tell you that those same Europeans and Americans
who are now telling us 'naughty, naughty' over our response,
understand full-well that we have to respond, and they
themselves warned the Palestinian Authority," he said.
Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat said building in E1
"destroys the two-state solution, (establishing) East Jerusalem
as the capital of Palestine and practically ends the peace
process and any opportunity to talk about negotiations in the
future".
The United States, one of the eight countries to vote
alongside Israel against the Palestinian resolution at the
General Assembly, has said the settlement plan was
counterproductive to the resumption of direct peace talks.
Washington used the same argument in opposing the
Palestinian initiative at the United Nations.
In Europe, only the Czech Republic voted against the status
upgrade while many countries, including France, backed it.
Netanyahu plans to visit Prague this week to express his thanks.
In the Gaza Strip, Sami Abu Zuhri, spokesman for the
governing Hamas Islamist movement, called Israeli settlement "an
insult to the international community, which should bear
responsibility for Israeli violations and attacks on
Palestinians".
In another blow to the Palestinian Authority, which
exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank, Israel announced
on Sunday it was withholding Palestinian tax revenues this month
worth about $100 million, arguing the Palestinians owed $200
million to Israeli companies.
"These are not steps towards peace, these are steps towards
the extension of the conflict," Spanish Foreign Minister Jose
Manuel Garcia-Margallo said.
Only three weeks ago, Netanyahu won strong European and U.S.
support for a Gaza offensive that Israel said was aimed at
curbing persistent cross-border rocket fire.
Favoured by opinion polls to win a Jan. 22 national
election, he brushed off the condemnation and complaints at home
that he is deepening Israel's diplomatic isolation.
Netanyahu told his cabinet on Sunday that his government
"will carry on building in Jerusalem and in all the places on
the map of Israel's strategic interests".
But while his housing minister has said the government would
soon invite bids from contractors to build 1,000 homes for
Israelis in East Jerusalem and more than 1,000 in West Bank
settlement blocs, the E1 plan is still in its planning stages.
"No one will build until it is clear what will be done
there," the minister, Ariel Attias, said on Sunday.
Israel froze much of its activities in E1 under pressure
from former U.S. President George W. Bush, and the area has been
under the scrutiny of his successor, Barack Obama.
Most world powers consider Israel's settlements to be
illegal. Israel cites historical and Biblical links to the West
Bank and Jerusalem and regards all of the holy city as its
capital, a claim that is not recognised internationally.