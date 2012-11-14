* Palestinian, Egyptian presidents called for meeting
* Meeting to "investigate" Israel's attack on Gaza
* Palestinian official calls for strong Arab reaction
By Ayman Samir and Ali Abdelatti
CAIRO, Nov 14 (Reuters)- Arab foreign ministers will meet on
Saturday at the Cairo-based Arab League to discuss the Israeli
attack on Gaza, Deputy Arab League chief Ahmed Ben Helli told
Reuters.
"The Arab League called on Arab foreign ministers to hold a
meeting in Cairo this Saturday to investigate the Israeli
assault on Gaza Strip," Ben Helli said on Wednesday. His
comments were also carried by Egypt's news agency MENA.
Israel launched a major offensive against Palestinian
militants in Gaza on Wednesday, killing the military commander
of Hamas in an air strike and threatening an invasion of the
enclave that the Islamist group vowed would "open the gates of
hell".
The senior League official handling Palestinian affairs,
Mohammed Sobeih urged the Arab ministers to come up with strong
decisions from their upcoming meeting.
"We (Palestinians) urge the Arab states to have a clear and
strong stand that would press the world to force Israel to stop
its attack," Sobeih told Reuters.
The Palestinian Authority urged the U.N. Security Council to
take a stand on Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip, which it
said constituted "illegal criminal actions".
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egypt's Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi both had called for an emergency Arab
meeting over the Israeli strikes.
Mursi, who repeatedly has pledged to honour the 1979 peace
agreement with Israel, condemned the raids as a threat to
regional security and withdrew his ambassador from Israel. He
also summoned the Israeli envoy to Cairo to deliver a protest
and called for an emergency meeting of the Security Council.
Mursi who hails from Egypt's popular Muslim Brotherhood
group, has since his election last June strengthened the
relationship between Egypt and Hamas, the political front of the
Palestinian Muslim Brotherhood.
The political wing of Egypt's Brotherhood, the Freedom and
Justice Party, issued a strong condemnation statement of the
Israeli attack.