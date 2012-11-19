* Arabs condem Israeli assault on Gaza as "terrorism"
* Arab Spring means Israel has lost ally Egypt
* Calls for governments to take strong action
By Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, Nov 19 Israel's bombardment of Gaza has
stirred anger across the Middle East among populations who hope
that Arab uprisings can translate into a tougher stance against
Israel.
Television footage of Israeli airstrikes and pictures of
civilian casualties, including four children killed on Sunday,
have fuelled rage in the region.
In six days of hostilities, 100 Palestinians have died in
Gaza, while three Israelis have been killed by rocket fire from
the blockaded coastal territory.
The violence echoes Israel's invasion of Gaza four years
ago. But since then, revolutions in North Africa have brought
Islamist allies of Gaza's Hamas rulers to power, changing the
political map and raising expectations of a more robust Arab
response.
"In every Arab state where the nation is rising up to demand
its rights, it is also demanding the rights of Palestinians,"
Egyptian novelist Ahdaf Soueif wrote in al-Shorouk newspaper.
More than 500 Egyptian activists crossed into the Gaza Strip
on Sunday to show solidarity with Palestinians, something
unthinkable under former president Hosni Mubarak, who kept
Egypt's border with Gaza closed during the bloodiest days of the
2008-2009 Israeli air raids and land invasion.
Mubarak was overthrown last year and his successor Mohamed
Mursi, whose Muslim Brotherhood is closely linked to Hamas, sent
his prime minister to Gaza on Friday.
"For us to mobilise, and not close our ears and close the
crossing like what used to happen before, is something good,"
said Islam Mahmoud, a 30-year-old engineer speaking in Cairo.
"A military confrontation is very difficult now, but there
are a lot of things that Arabs can do like pressuring countries
that have interests with us to call on the U.S. and others to
stop Israel's savage assault."
Wary of Israel's military superiority, few voices are
calling for an armed Arab response. But Lebanese militant group
Hezbollah has called on Arab states to raise oil prices to
pressure Israel.
A prominent Saudi cleric said Cairo should send arms to
Gaza's Hamas rulers.
"We call on the Egyptian government to open its borders to
all people to come in and out of Gaza, as well as products,
medicines and advanced weapons," cleric Awad al-Qarni, who has
more than 273,000 followers on Twitter, wrote on his account.
Palestinians demonstrating in the West Bank, home to
Palestinian President and Hamas rival Mahmoud Abbas, have
demanded the armed wing of Hamas, the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam
brigades, take revenge.
"Al Qassam, strike Aviv," they chanted. "Hamas will shake
the ground."
In Libya's capital Tripoli, a taxi driver who gave his name
as Mohammad said he was shocked by what was happening in Gaza.
"This is not just a problem for Palestinians - the whole
world should intervene."
ARAB VISIT
The head of the Arab League and a group of Arab foreign
ministers will visit Gaza on Tuesday in the latest official
display of solidarity with the 1.7 million Palestinians there.
"The barbaric bombardment we saw yesterday of Gaza children
is a crime against humanity," Lebanese Foreign Minister Adnan
Mansour, who will join the ministerial trip, told Reuters.
"The world must not stand silent. This is a terrorist act by
all standards," he said.
Palestinians deserved a "courageous and honourable stand"
from Arab governments, Mansour said.
Despite the rhetoric, the violence in Gaza has not prompted
demonstrations on the scale of the uprisings which toppled four
Arab leaders last year, threaten Syria's President Bashar
al-Assad and may be taking hold in its neighbour, Jordan.
Adel Soliman, head of the International Centre for Future
and Strategic Studies in Cairo, said the sweeping political
changes in the Arab world had not shifted the balance of power.
"The Middle East is changing, yes, but only in the political
structures that are starting to form. The new structure is not
stable and the capabilities are the same".
Jordanian Islamist Jamil Abu Bakr said Arab states should do
more.
"Although the Arab stance after the Arab spring is different
from before, even now the steps taken - important as they are -
are not sufficient to stop the aggression," he said.
Jordan and Egypt are the only Arab countries to have signed
peace treaties with Israel. Egypt recalled its ambassador from
Tel Aviv last week while Jordan, which has not pulled its envoy
out, called for an end to "the targeting of civilians".
"This matter will only lead to more tensions in the area and
will lead to an explosion of the situation," Foreign Minister
Nasser Joudeh said.
In Turkey, a photograph showing the burnt body of a
three-year-old girl was widely shared on Twitter under the
caption "Ranan Yousef Arafat. 3 years. Killed today by
IsraHell."
Ties between Israel and Turkey, once Israel's only Muslim
ally, crumbled after Israeli marines stormed an aid ship in 2010
to enforce a naval blockade of the Gaza Strip. Nine Turks were
killed in clashes with activists on board.
Qatar, whose leader broke the international isolation of
Hamas with a visit to Gaza last month, said the U.N. Security
Council should take "a clear position to restore rights to
people (in Gaza)".
"What is happening in Gaza is unacceptable on an Arab
level," Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani
said in Doha. "We are for a cease-fire, but it has to come about
in a clear manner. It has to be by both sides."