* Anti-rocket system rushed to the field as Gaza burns
* U.S. backs Israeli air defence as missile threats mount
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Nov 16 Defence Minister Ehud Barak
will seek cabinet approval for funds that could provide Israel
with three new Iron Dome rocket interceptors, officials said on
Friday as cross-border fighting surged in Gaza.
Israel's military air defence corps has four Iron Dome
batteries deployed and will receive a fifth from state-owned
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd after Barak rushed its
production, his ministry said in a statement.
It said Barak would on Sunday, the beginning of the Israeli
work week, ask the cabinet to earmark 750 million shekels ($190
million) for expanding the Iron Dome programme. An Israeli
official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity,
estimated that money would be enough for three more batteries.
First fielded last year, Iron Dome has served as a bulwark
against rockets and mortar bombs fired by Palestinian militants
in the Hamas-governed Gaza Strip.
The system has shot down 192 such missiles since fighting
flared up on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry said.
Iron Dome, along with Israeli ballistic missile shield
Arrow, has received extensive support from Washington, which
seeks both to reassure and restrain the Jewish state in the face
of the nuclear advances of its arch-enemy Iran.
The U.S. Congress approved $205 million for Iron Dome in
fiscal year 2011, which ended on Sept. 30. President Barack
Obama's administration said on March 27 it would seek "an
appropriate level of funding" for further acquisitions.
Barak's ministry said he wanted to draw from the $3 billion
in annual U.S. defence grants to help pay for Iron Dome's
expansion. Some $550 million has been spent over the past five
years on Iron Dome development and manufacturing, it said.
BACK-BURNER TO BIG BOOST
Iron Dome was little more than a flimsy plan on a back shelf
of the Defence Ministry when the 2006 summer war with Hezbollah
erupted, bringing 4,000 rockets flying in from southern Lebanon.
The defence minister at the time, former trade union boss
Amir Peretz, smarted at the sight of thousands of Israelis
stewing in bomb shelters. As a resident of the southern town of
Sderot, he was also aware that Palestinians in the nearby Gaza
Strip were themselves amassing missiles.
So Peretz found the funds and ordered Rafael to rush Iron
Dome into production. Rafael engineers worked around the clock,
with the Haifa-based company keeping the pace competitive by
having two rival teams put together different design proposals.
The winning version uses a variant of the missile detector
on warplanes to spot ground-to-ground rocket and mortar
launches. A quick calibration lets Iron Dome determine whether
the missile is on course to hit a populated area, and ignore it
if it is not. If Iron Dome decides to engage, it fires a guided
missile that blows up the rocket or mortar shell in mid-air.
Iron Dome's first live trial was in July 2010. By April
2011, it was fielded outside Israel's southern city of Beersheba
and shot down its first real Gazan rocket.
Iron Dome has been billed as providing city-sized coverage
against Katyusha-style rockets with ranges of between 5 km (3
miles) and 70 km (42 miles), as well as mortar bombs. The system
is truck-towed for easy transport, and Israel says it needs 13
of the batteries for satisfactory nationwide defence.
Rafael is in the last stages of developing a more powerful
interceptor, David's Sling, that would use similar technologies
against longer-range rockets and cruise missiles.
Each Iron Dome interception costs Israel between $30,000 and
$50,000. Israeli officials say the system prevents potentially
lethal rocket strikes that might force the country into a war
that could cost as much as $380 million a day.
According to industry sources, Iron Dome's interception
success rate is between 70 and 80 percent and should improve.
Rafael has been working to expand Iron Dome's range to 250 km
and make it more versatile so that it could intercept rockets
coming from two directions simultaneously.