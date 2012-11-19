* Israeli army draws up Gaza battle lines
* Invasion could be bloodier than in 2009
* Gaza border-zone still a rocket gallery
By Douglas Hamilton
SDEROT, Israel, Nov 19 Big armoured bulldozers
with blades tall enough to plough through houses and carve a
path for tanks and infantry were lined up on Israel's border
with Gaza on Monday, ready to invade if given the order.
More of Israel's formidable Merkava tanks were on the way
south to join the battle lineup on a plain of fertile farmland
and fruit groves. Soldiers camped out next to their armour. The
observant Orthodox Jews among them said their daily prayers.
Everyone is waiting to find out if it will be truce or war.
Mediator Egypt says a deal to end the fighting could be close.
Israel says it is prepared to move troops into Gaza but prefers
a diplomatic solution.
In the Israeli town of Sderot, well in range of Palestinian
rockets and mortars, the feeble shockwaves of a flurry of
detonations jarred the ceiling as the local council met in a
bomb shelter 6 metres (20 feet) underground to talk about the
crisis.
Sderot has been here before. In December 2008 the same tank
and bulldozer transporters were rumbling down Highway 34 past
the sleepy town that has become synonymous in Israel with random
rocket attacks, blast shelters and jangled nerves.
People are waiting to find out if there will be a re-run
this time. Defiant rocket fire from Gaza drove many out in 2008
during a week of bombing from the air, artillery shelling and
naval gunnery. Then Israel sent some 30,000 troops into Gaza.
The final toll was 1,400 Palestinians dead and 13 Israelis
killed. Israel was condemned by some states for using
"disproportionate force".
"Many are wishing that our air force will carry on bombing
(Islamist militant positions in Gaza). There is some fear of
what an invasion will bring," said Miryam Sassy of Sderot's
education board.
"There would be more violence, more bloodshed. But if we
stop now we'll be in the same situation again in one month or
six months or a year."
This is Israel's dilemma from the moment the low-level Gaza
conflict erupted into full-scale fighting six days ago. The
Palestinian death toll is nearing 100, more than half of them
civilians, according to Gaza health officials. Israel has had
three civilians killed by a rocket.
Invasion would push the casualty figures higher. House-to-
house combat would mean more civilian deaths.
The Islamist Hamas fighters of Gaza and their junior cohorts
have newly-acquired weapons such as armour-busting anti-tank
guided missiles to greet the Israeli invaders, conceivably
killing many more than last time.
FALLOUT
The political fallout for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
at home as well as abroad could be very negative. He is running
for re-election in January. The impact at the ballot box of
stopping before Hamas is effectively disarmed of its rockets
could be almost as bad.
A ceasefire now may leave the Islamist forces still with
plenty of rockets to threaten Israel in future, including
long-range weapons that they have now proved can reach greater
Tel Aviv, home to some three million people.
Hamas is an implacable enemy of "the Zionist occupier". It
denies Israel's right to exist as a state and is pledged to take
all of the land on which Israel was founded in 1948. It has
spoken of a long-term truce, but never of a permanent peace.
Twelve-year-old boys in Sderot can tell the difference
between a Palestinian rocket detonation and the sound of one
being taken out in mid-air by Israel's Iron Dome interceptor.
"You hear the final whoosh in the air when a rocket gets
through," said a boy at an outdoor cafe who played with his
mobile phone during two detonations. "Those were Iron Dome."
But he got up and moved to shelter when the raspy croak of
Sderot's alert signal sounded for a third time and a bang shook
the ground. The warhead of the Gaza-made Qassam rocket is not
powerful, but if you're close enough it will kill you.
Iron Dome's shield in the sky has been a game-changer. The
army says it is knocking out 90 percent of incoming rockets that
are targeted only if they are likely to hit residential areas.
Sderot's police station has a weird collection of rusting,
petaled iron tubes from the scores of rockets that have hit the
town since Hamas took over Gaza in 2007 from the Western-backed
Palestinian faction of President Mahmoud Abbas.
They served as a backdrop for Barack Obama when he made a
speech at the station while touring Sderot during a visit to
Israel as a candidate in the 2008 U.S. presidential election.
Netanyahu says no country in the world would tolerate a
constant drizzle of potentially lethal rockets on its citizens,
traumatising families with the threat of sudden death.
He has the sympathy of much of the West. But how long will
that last if Gaza is once again overrun, enraging an Arab world
no longer under the control of pro-Western autocrats but ruled
by Islamists who support Hamas?
(Reporting By Douglas Hamilton, Editing by Jeffrey Heller)