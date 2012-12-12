(Corrects day in final paragraph)
* Nature authority says rare to oppose Defence Ministry
* Planned barrier to cut through UNESCO-honoured landscape
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Dec 12 An Israeli government
environmental agency challenged the Defence Ministry in court on
Wednesday over a section of the controversial West Bank wall
that threatens an ancient Palestinian farming community.
A letter of support from the Nature and Parks Authority was
part of a petition heard by the High Court to order the ministry
to reroute the planned barrier away from Battir village, south
of Jerusalem.
While the court has issued such rulings in the past to
reduce Palestinian hardship from the seizures of occupied land
involved in erecting the vast barrier, it is unusual for such
cases to pit Israeli officials against each other.
Battir, which abuts the boundary with Israel, is famed for
its terraced agricultural fields, irrigated with methods dating
back millennia. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and
Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) honoured the village for its
landscape last year.
Authority director Shaul Goldstein described its involvement
in the case as unprecedented.
"It's not every day that we come out against the Defence
Ministry in court," he told Reuters.
"We don't object to putting up obstacles to stop terrorists,
it's just that we believe here that other methods can be used."
The Tel Aviv to Jerusalem train runs nearby the village,
along the 1949 armistice line and no man's land which today
demarcates the West Bank.
Some 30 percent of Battir's farmland is located beyond the
Israeli railway, with Palestinians secured free access under a
decades-old arrangement with the Jewish state.
Citing fear of armed Palestinian infiltrators who have
struck inside Israel since 2000, the Defence Ministry plans to
fortify a fence protecting the train line at Battir with a wall.
Villagers say this will irreversibly disrupt agriculture and
wildlife at the site, and were supported in petitioning the High
Court by Israeli sympathizers including from Friends of the
Earth Middle East and the Nature and Parks Authority.
The International Court of Justice ruled in 2004 that the
wall was illegal and that Israel should cease construction.
Israeli army colonel Ofer Hindi, representing the state in
the Battir case, argued for the security benefits of the planned
section by saying that two villagers were jailed in 2008 for
planning to bomb the railway line.
The area is also an access point for Palestinians seeking to
work illegally in Israel, and whom the military regards as
security threats, Hindi told the High Court.
Wednesday's session ended without the court setting a new
date for further hearings nor ruling. In such cases rulings are
generally delivered within days, a court spokeswoman said.
