JERUSALEM A ceasefire deal with Gaza militants has not been finalised and the "ball is still in play", Israeli government spokesman Mark Regev told CNN on Tuesday.

"Until you're there, you're not there," he said.

Shortly before, an Hamas official said a deal had been reached during talks brokered by Egypt, adding that the ceasefire would come into effect at midnight (2200 GMT).

(Reporting by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; editing by Crispian Balmer)