Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
JERUSALEM Nov 20 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is expected to fly to Israel on Tuesday and will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, an Israeli source said, as diplomacy over the Gaza conflict gathers speed.
"Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will arrive this evening and meet with Netanyahu tomorrow," the source said.
The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, is due to meet Netanyahu later on Tuesday.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
NEW YORK, June 3 Television talk-show host and comedian Bill Maher drew harsh criticism on Saturday for using a racial epithet on his HBO series "Real Time" in an interview with a U.S. senator from Nebraska.