CAIRO Nov 20 Foreign ministers from a group of
Arab states and Turkey are on their way to Gaza to show their
solidarity with the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave which is
locked in a fresh round of hostilities with Israel, an Arab
League source said on Tuesday.
The visit was planned at an emergency Arab League meeting in
Cairo last Saturday, at which Arab ministers gave their backing
to Egyptian efforts to try to secure a truce between the
Israelis and the Palestinians.
"The foreign ministers of Egypt, Morocco, Palestine, Iraq,
Sudan, Qatar, Lebanon, (and) Jordan along with the Turkish
foreign minister left from Cairo to Al-Arish city (near Egypt's
border with Gaza) from where they will cross the Egyptian Rafah
crossing into Gaza," the Arab League source said.
Arab League chief Nabil Elaraby said in an earlier news
conference with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon that the
ministerial delegation was "going to Gaza strip to express their
full solidarity with the Palestinian people there".
Arab ministers have condemned the Israeli air offensive on
Gaza that begun on Wednesday in response to what Israel said was
an unacceptable barrage of rockets fired by Hamas into southern
Israel.
Some 110 Palestinians have been killed, the majority of them
civilians, including 27 children. Three Israelis were killed
last week when a Gaza missile struck their house.