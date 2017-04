Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during a news conference at the defense ministry in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gali Tibbon/Pool

JERUSALEM Israel sees in the Egyptian-proposed Gaza truce an opportunity to strip the Palestinian enclave of rockets but is prepared to redouble military action there if the cross-border launches persist, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

"We agreed to the Egyptian proposal in order to give an opportunity for the demilitarisation of the (Gaza) Strip - from missiles, from rockets and from tunnels - through diplomatic means," he told reporters.

"But if Hamas does not accept the ceasefire proposal, as would now seem to be the case, Israel would have all international legitimacy to broaden the military operation to achieve the required quiet."

