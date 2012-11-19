* Residents around rocket sites reluctant to move
* Locals put little blame on Hamas for their losses
* Israel says it strives to avoid civilian deaths
By Noah Browning
GAZA, Nov 19 From the sandy expanses of the
northern Gaza Strip, Palestinian families are fleeing their
homes destroyed by airstrikes, but refuse to blame the Hamas
rocket crews who draw Israeli fire.
In six days of fighting, militant groups have fired hundreds
of rockets at Israel, killing three civilians, while Israel has
struck over 1,350 targets in the coastal enclave, killing more
than 100 Palestinian civilians and fighters.
Israel says the attackers in Gaza are its only targets and
it takes pains to avoid innocent deaths. Gazans question the
Israelis' distinction of civilians and militants.
Faraj al-Sawafir, 55, and his extended family of 40 were
forced from their home next to the Israeli border after it was
hit in a strike targetted at rocket launchpads all around the
building.
But al-Sawafir rejected any criticism of fighters from
Hamas, the Islamist organisation that rules Gaza, and other
groups for firing off rockets from residential districts.
"We, the people of Gaza, we are the resistance. Hamas and
the others, they're our sons and our brothers, we're fingers on
the same hand. They fight for us and are martyred, they take
losses and we sacrifice too," al-Sawafir said, sitting on the
steps of a relative's apartment building in central Gaza city.
"It's not their fault, it's Israel's fault. It's no crime to
fight for our rights, and from where are they supposed to fire
from anyway? This is Gaza, there's no place that isn't full of
people," he said, children and relatives crowding around him.
Leaflets and recorded phone calls warning local people to
stay away from Hamas infrastructure, and dummy bombs which crash
down but don't explode, are meant to warn non-combatants away
from the scene of planned strikes, Israel's military says.
"I don't know of any country in the world that would go
through the efforts we have to spare civilian casualties,"
Avital Leibovitch, Israeli army spokeswoman, told Reuters.
Some Gazans are reluctant to abandon homes in known rocket
launch areas, like al-Sawafir, who says he received no Israeli
warning before the attacks on his neighbourhood.
"If they support the fact that there are launch sites next
to their home, they have to accept the fact that there will be
an attack. Israel is not responsible for the lives of people in
Gaza. Hamas is the one putting them in this position," said
Leibovitch.
"WE'D BETTER LEAVE"
The warnings never came to the Dalu family, its surviving
members said, as they tip-toed over twisted metal and chunks of
concrete to salvage pillows and bedding on Monday. Children's
schoolbooks littered the floor and a Spider-Man poster dangled
from the wall.
An Israeli airstrike flattened the building next door the
day before, killing 11, including four small children.
"There's nothing left for us here anymore. We lost
everything, so we'll go to our uncle's house. But what are we
supposed to do? Nowhere in Gaza is safe," said Ismail Dalu.
Israel says it is has launched an investigation into the
conduct of the strike.
But tragedy didn't stop one local boy from wanting revenge.
"I hope it has a rocket inside," he said, pointing to a flatbed
truck used to collect the rubble. "I wish it would pop up and
fire right now!"
Some warnings have been heard and heeded, however. As much
as Hamas and its officials are part of Gaza society, local
people tend to know when a party member or VIP lives in the
area, and the wary among them move out.
"We knew one of our neighbours was a Hamas member, so we
were obviously worried when the fighting started," said a driver
in Gaza city who called himself Abu Mohammed, but declined to
give his full name in case residents identified him.
"My wife picked up the phone a couple days ago and a
(Israeli) recording told us to stay away from Hamas members for
our own safety. That's when I said we'd better leave," he said.
Waiting for the warning calls has become something of an
obsession for Gaza residents, fearful of missing a tip that
could save their lives. Mothers warn children never to ignore a
phone call, residents say.
The destruction caused by the strikes is humbling even for a
people familiar with hardship.
With their beach-view apartment destroyed on Thursday, Fadi
Naqeeb, 20, and his family have moved with relatives into a
crowded hovel. "The family is shocked. We always knew this could
happen but never believed it actually would," he said.
"Most of our things are destroyed, all our memories were
there. We don't even have any decent clothes left for Friday
prayers," Naqeeb said.