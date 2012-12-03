* Rocky hill outside Jerusalem could hold key to peace
* Israel looks to build on area, allies say 'No'
* Backers say extension natural'; critics see "thin ice"
By Crispian Balmer
E1, West Bank, Dec 3 The hillside called E1 is
one of the few places around Jerusalem that Jesus Christ might
still recognise: a stony, dusty, barren slope on the way down to
the desert and the Dead Sea.
If Israel carries out plans announced this week, it is
destined to be the site of another Jewish settlement city, on
occupied land that the Palestinians believe must be part of the
state for which they have just won de facto U.N. recognition.
Roads that seem to go nowhere run up its rocky slopes and
streetlights provide slivers of shade from the often fierce sun.
There is an Israeli police station, but no houses or shops.
Known simply by its administrative name, E1 (East One), this
exposed stretch of West Bank land is at the centre of a growing
diplomatic dispute pitting Israel against both the Palestinians
and also many of its Western allies.
Stunned by the vote last week in the General Assembly that
accorded Palestine the status of a "non-member state" at the
United Nations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government
resurrected an old plan to build on the empty outcrop.
Critics immediately warned that populating E1 with Israelis
would cut off East Jerusalem and carve up the West Bank,
effectively thwarting any chance of viability for a Palestinian
state and thereby extinguishing the Middle East peace process.
"This is not a routine settlement. This is the doomsday
settlement," said Daniel Seidemann, the founder of Terrestrial
Jerusalem, an Israeli non-governmental organisation that
monitors urban development in and around the holy city.
"The message Israel should have learned from the U.N. vote
is that we are on very thin ice," he added. "By threatening E1
you are standing on thin ice and jumping up and down."
That view is rejected by supporters of the project, who say
construction is long overdue and represents natural expansion
from the neighbouring Maale Adumim settlement - a city of
red-roofed apartment blocks that is home to more than 30,000
people.
Over half a million Israelis now live on land taken in the
1967 Middle East war, claiming historical and biblical ties to
territory that the Palestinians say belongs to them.
The E1 site covers only some 4.6 square miles (12 square km)
but is geographically sensitive because it not only juts into
the narrow "waist" of the West Bank, but also backs onto East
Jerusalem, where Palestinians want to establish their capital.
CORRIDORS
Building on this area would complicate efforts to draw the
contours of a contiguous state for the Palestinians, making it
more difficult for surrounding Arab communities to link up.
However, supporters of the project say it is not a
deal-breaker for any peace treaty, arguing there would be enough
space on either side of the hill to enable a broad corridor that
could connect the West Bank cities of Ramallah and Bethlehem,
respectively north and south of Jerusalem.
"The media are telling lies about this conflict all the
time," said Eli Har Nir, the municipality general director of
Maale Adumim.
"You can't even see Jerusalem from here. There is still six
kilometres of open land that does not belong to E1 or to Maale
Adumim," he said, arguing that this space could be used to build
roads for Palestinians.
Israel's closest ally, the United States, sees it
differently and successive administrations have cautioned
against any building on the largely unpopulated expanse of E1.
The White House swiftly denounced Friday's announcement,
which cam along with news that the government also plans to
build 3,000 additional homes in other, undisclosed West Bank and
East Jerusalem settlements.
A number of European Union governments went further, with
Britain, France and Sweden summoning their respective Israeli
ambassadors to protest at what they saw as an unacceptable
reprisal against the Palestinians for the U.N. vote.
The mood in neighbouring Maale Adumim was more celebratory
of the Israeli move. Locals urged Netanyahu not to buckle under
pressure but to push ahead with the long-delayed E1 plans.
"Successive governments have all promised to build here, but
what you can see around me are empty hills, rocks and sand, not
apartments," said Maale Adumim mayor Benny Kashriel.
"I hope that this government, with this decision, will come
through immediately," he told reporters gathered on top of E1.
Israelis have already named the prospective settlement
Mevasseret Adumim - Tidings of Adumim. Maale Adumim itself means
Red Heights - a reference to the surrounding mountains that glow
at sunset.
Preparation for building started long ago and a sealed-off
bridge stands ready to link Maale Adumim with its projected
sister settlement, while a major road intersection swings up
into E1 from the highway that heads down to the nearby Dead Sea.
If you take the exit today, the only people you are likely
to find are Bedouin shepherds following their ragged goat herds
in search of the occasional tuft of grass.
Israeli authorities drew up plans in 2006 to move the Arab
Bedouin to another site. They have yet to act on it, but rights
groups say the project is specifically designed to clear the way
for E1 development.
Israel's Maariv newspaper said on Monday that the Israeli
planning committee for the West Bank would convene on Wednesday
to approve plans for public review. Without further delays, the
earth-movers could be sent in within a year.