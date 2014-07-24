July 23 Britain's easyJet Plc extended
suspension of its services to and from Tel Aviv on Thursday, as
fighting continued between Israel and the Hamas-ruled Gaza
Strip.
The low-cost airline said it would not operate flights from
London Luton, London Gatwick, Basel, Berlin Schoenefeld, Geneva,
Manchester and Milan Malpensa to and from Tel Aviv on July 24.
"EasyJet is continuing to review its operations to and from
Israel on a day by day basis taking into account the advice from
all relevant authorities," the airline said in a statement.
EasyJet flies to and from Tel Aviv from the United Kingdom,
Switzerland, Germany and Italy.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration extended a ban on
U.S. airlines to Israel by an additional 24 hours, and the
European safety regulator EASA's strongly recommended European
airlines to stop flying there.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)