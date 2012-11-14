JERUSALEM Nov 14 Israel's ambassador to Egypt
has not been recalled, an Israeli diplomat said in Jerusalem on
Wednesday after a Cairo airport source reported the envoy had
left with his staff.
Ambassador Yaakov Amitai had come to Israel before the
Jewish state launched an assault on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday,
the diplomat told Reuters. However, embassy operations in Cairo
were functioning as normal, he added.
Egypt had earlier recalled its ambassador from Israel in
protest at the killing of Ahmed al-Jaabari, military commander
for Gaza's Islamist Hamas government, and Israeli strikes on
other targets in the Palestinian enclave.
"It's not symmetrical. The fact they withdraw their
ambassador does not mean that we have withdrawn ours," the
Israeli diplomat said on condition of anonymity.
Israel's embassy in a Cairo highrise was stormed by
pro-Palestinian rioters last year and a skeletal staff of
Israeli diplomats have since been operating out of Amitai's
residence in the Egyptian capital.