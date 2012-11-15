CAIRO Nov 15 Egypt officially requested on
Thursday a meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss what
it described as Israeli aggression on Gaza, the Foreign Ministry
said.
Egypt, which in 1979 became the first Arab state to sign a
peace treaty with Israel, recalled its ambassador from Israel on
Wednesday after Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip killed Hamas's
top military commander.
The peace with Israel has never been warm, even under
U.S.-ally Hosni Mubarak, but ties have turned even cooler since
the longtime autocrat was ousted last year and Islamists took
power.
Egypt's representative to the United Nations called for the
meeting in formal letters to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
and the current head of the council, India's representative, the
Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The Egyptian ambassador expressed Egypt's "serious alarm at
the Israeli aggression on Gaza" and described the attack as a
violation of international law.
He called for urgent international action, particularly from
the council, "to confront this serious situation which threatens
international peace and security."