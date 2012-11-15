CAIRO Nov 15 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
said Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip were "unacceptable" and
would lead to instability in the region, in a televised address
to the nation on Thursday.
"We are in contact with the people of Gaza and with
Palestinians and we stand by them until we stop the aggression
and we do not accept under any circumstances the continuation of
this aggression on the Strip," Mursi said.
"The Israelis must realise that this aggression is
unacceptable and would only lead to instability in the region
and would negatively and greatly impact the security of the
region," he said.
In a telephone conversation with U.S. President Barack
Obama, Mursi said he discussed "ways to reach calm and end the
aggression".