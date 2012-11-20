CAIRO Nov 20 Talks between Israelis and
Palestinians over a Gaza truce are continuing but the Egyptian
mediators are still hopeful a deal can be reached later on
Tuesday, an Egyptian official said.
Egypt is seeking to broker a truce after an informal
ceasefire it negotiated in October collapsed.
The official said Egypt was "hopeful" of an agreement later
on Tuesday, adding: "We are more hopeful today than yesterday."
"We are waiting for the Israeli response," he said.
The official's comments were echoed by other Egyptian
sources, following a comment by a Hamas official that there had
been a breakthrough. An Israeli official told CNN that the deal
was not finalised.
An Egyptian security source close to the talks said:
"Nothing has been finalised yet."
Another Egyptian official said he was surprised that Hamas
official Ayman Taha had announced that a deal had been reached.