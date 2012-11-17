CAIRO Nov 17 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
said on Saturday there were "some indications" a ceasefire could
be reached soon between Israel and Gaza Palestinians but he had
no firm guarantees.
Egypt, which brokered an informal truce in October that has
since collapsed, has said it is working for a new deal.
"There are some indications that there is a possibility of a
ceasefire soon, but we do not yet have firm guarantees," Mursi
told a joint news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan, who was visiting Cairo.
A senior Israeli official declined to comment on Mursi's
remarks. The same official earlier denied reports that an
Israeli official would head to Cairo on Saturday night to sign a
truce deal.
"We are striving with all seriousness to stop this
aggression, to reach a ceasefire. We call on everyone to adhere
to what has been agreed upon, and we hope for an agreement on
that at the earliest opportunity," said Mursi.
He said Egypt was working with a number of countries to
achieve a truce, including Arab states, Western nations and
Russia.
Erdogan said Turkey wished to see a ceasefire and that world
powers were not halting Israel's attacks. "The party having the
disproportionate force is obvious," he said.
Israeli aircraft bombed government buildings in
Hamas-controlled Gaza and its "Iron Dome" defence system shot
down a Tel Aviv-bound rocket on Saturday as Israel geared up for
a possible ground invasion.
"If a land invasion happens, as some say, that forebodes
terrible consequences in the region," said Mursi.
As well as holding talks with Erdogan, Mursi also met Qatari
Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, who visited Gaza in
October and broke the isolation the Palestinian group Hamas,
which controls the Palestinian enclave.