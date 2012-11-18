JERUSALEM Nov 18 An explosion was heard in
Israel's Red Sea beach resort of Eilat on Sunday, police said,
but there were no reports of any damage or casualties.
A police spokesman said security forces were searching the
outlying area for evidence of what might have caused the
explosion. Eilat is a popular tourist destination in the winter
months, with a small but busy airport.
"A number of town residents called to say they had heard an
explosion. But after a sweep of the city nothing has so far been
found. Police and the army are searching the hills around the
city," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.
Palestinian militants have in the recent past fired rockets
at Eilat, a desert city at tip of the Gulf of Aqaba, using
Egypt's Sinai desert as a launch site.
Eilat is thought to be well out of the range of any rocket
in possession of Hamas or other Islamist militants in the Gaza
Strip, who have fired at Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in the past five
days of heavy Israeli air strikes and Palestinian rocket and
mortar fire.