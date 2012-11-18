WASHINGTON Nov 18 The United States needs to
deploy a high-level envoy, like former President Bill Clinton,
to help negotiate a peace deal between Israel and the
Palestinians, a top U.S. politician said on Sunday.
Senator John McCain, the ranking Republican on the Senate
Armed Services Committee who lost his 2008 presidential bid to
President Barack Obama, said Washington needed to show it was
serious about wanting peace in the Middle East and sending
someone as senior as Clinton would help.
"The United States of America has got to push as hard as we
can to resolve this Israeli-Palestinian issue," McCain said on
CBS's "Face the Nation" program. "So many events are hinged on
making that process go forward."
"I'd find someone even as high ranking as former President
Bill Clinton to go and be the negotiator," McCain said. "I know
he'd hate me for saying, that but we need a person of enormous
prestige and influence to have these parties sit down together
as an honest broker."
In 2000 during his second term as president, Bill Clinton
made a high-stakes Middle East peace push that ultimately
failed. But he is widely perceived to have credibility with both
Israelis and Palestinians.
Obama, traveling in Asia, said on Sunday he would prefer not
to see an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza but put the onus on
Egypt and Turkey to get Hamas to halt cross-border rocket fire.
Obama also warned those in the Middle East who support
Palestinian aspirations for statehood that any peace deal would
be pushed off "way into the future" if the Gaza conflict
escalated.
Like other top U.S. Republicans, McCain said the United
States needed to be "as heavily involved as it possibly can" in
the latest conflict, which has been escalating in five days of
Palestinian rocket attacks on Israel and Israeli air strikes on
the Gaza Strip.
But he said he did not know how much influence the Obama
administration would have, following failed efforts in 2009 to
help bridge differences between Israelis and Palestinians.
"We have a lot of work to do to regain some credibility
because we're crumbling all over the Middle East," McCain said.