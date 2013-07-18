At least 13 killed, 42 injured in explosion inside church in Egypt's Nile delta
CAIRO At least 13 were killed and 42 injured in an explosion inside a church in the Egyptian Nile delta city of Tanta on Sunday, Egypt's state television reported.
JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied on Tuesday an official's remarks that Israel had agreed to resume peace talks based on the borders of a Palestinian state being drawn along lines from before a 1967 Middle East war, and agreed land swaps.
Mark Regev, a spokesman for Netanyahu, said "the report is untrue," calling Reuters with the statement after initially declining to comment on what the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The official had said that, were the Palestinians to accept the formula, it would be announced by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry now in Jordan, who would also describe the future Palestine as existing alongside a "Jewish state" of Israel.
(Created by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
OSLO Norwegian police set off a controlled explosion of a "bomb-like device" in central Oslo early on Sunday and were holding a suspect in custody in an investigation led by security police.