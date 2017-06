France's President Francois Hollande delivers his speech at the end of a visit at the Kremlin Bicetre hospital, south of Paris, as part of World AIDS Day, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Remy de la Mauviniere/Pool

LYON, France French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday he did not want to start imposing sanctions on Israel after it announced plans to expand settlement building in occupied territories.

"We don't want to shift into sanctions mode," Hollande said at a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti. "We are more focused on convincing."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; writing by John Irish; Editing by Janet Lawrence)