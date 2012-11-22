(Fixes typos in paragraphs 13 and 17)
* Invasion force displays Israel's overwhelming power
* Tanks start to pull out but can be back quickly
* Country road has seen two Gaza wars
By Douglas Hamilton
ROUTE 232, Israel, Nov 22 Israel began
withdrawing the army on Thursday that had been poised to invade
the Gaza Strip to go after Hamas, with both sides declaring they
had won their eight-day battle.
Dust-covered tanks and armoured bulldozers were winched onto
transporters and driven out of the same groves of straggly
eucalyptus where they camped in January 2009 before going in.
That conflict cost more than 1,400 lives, all but 13
Palestinian, while this time, some 160 Palestinians were killed
in eight days of fighting, against six Israelis.
Hamas nevertheless declared it had come out on top.
"From the lion's den, we declare victory," said Abu Ubaida,
spokesman of Hamas' armed wing, Izz el-Deen Al-Qassam Brigades.
Israel's "security hallucination" had been exposed.
Islamist militants launched more than 700 rockets from Gaza
by the end of October, Israel said, to explain its decision to
set off the latest conflict by killing Hamas's top military
commander with a precision strike from an F16 fighter jet.
Psychologically and in propaganda terms, the long-range
rockets Hamas fired all the way towards Tel Aviv and Jerusalem
over the past eight days were a game-changer, celebrated by
Gazans who were also relieved the invasion never came.
But 84 percent of Gaza's rockets were knocked out of the sky
by Israel's new Iron Dome interceptor defence, neutralising
Hamas' main weapon.
The Israeli army says Islamist fighters fired 1,500 rockets
at Israel, both home made and smuggled from Iran, scoring two
lethal hits. The same number of Israeli strikes killed 30 senior
militiamen and blew up rockets, launchers and arms dumps.
The ceasefire agreement, Israel's Defence Minister Ehud
Barak said, was "a paper bridge for the defeated so that they
can explain to their public how they can even show their faces
after what they were hit with for a week".
The truce, arranged by Egypt, "could last nine months. It
could last nine weeks. And when it no longer continues we will
know what to do," Barak said.
Tanks, self-propelled artillery, armoured personnel carriers
and Humvees were lined up in some of the same fields they used
four years ago, when they did invade, Israel's blue and white
flag flying from their radio masts.
They will be pulled out in the next day so farmers can get
back to work.
At Kerem Shalom, on the border with Egypt and Gaza, trucks
carrying international food aid were rolling again on Thursday
into a terminal where freight is re-loaded onto Palestinian
trucks for 1.2 million people in Gaza who depend on it.
Empty buses were coming down Route 232, which runs parallel
to the Gaza Strip from north to south, to pick up soldiers no
doubt relieved to know they would not have to go in.
In 2009, after a week of aerial bombing and long-range
shelling, this country road with kibbutz farms on either side
was the launch point for some 30,000 troops and armour that cut
the Gaza Strip in two.
Israel is a small country and the frontline is only 70 km
(40 miles) from Tel Aviv. The army could be back in place in
little more than half a day if needed.
The truce will test the intense distrust between Israel and
the Islamist movement that runs Gaza, but both sides had a clear
interest in not prolonging the conflict.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to cease
fire just hours after a bomb exploded on a Tel Aviv bus,
prompting opposition charges of weakness but winning
international credit he may seek to draw on in Israel's standoff
with Iran, whose disputed nuclear program he considers an
existential threat.
"I don't hanker to go back in to Gaza. I'm persuaded that
Hamas has no hankering to repeat what happened to it over the
last week, and ditto Islamic Jihad," Barak told Israel radio.
Hamas had managed to fire one tonne of high explosive into
Israel's built-up areas, he said. Israel hit Gaza targets with
around 1,000 tonnes.
(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)