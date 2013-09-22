* Israel says shipments follow request from Abbas
* Palestinians welcome move, but say more supplies needed
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, Sept 22 Israel began allowing construction
material for private projects into the Gaza Strip on Sunday for
the first time in six years, in response to a request from
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, an Israeli defence official
said.
Abbas, chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization
(PLO), which governs the West Bank but not Gaza, restarted peace
talks with Israel in July.
Gaza, which is run by Hamas Islamists, has been struggling
with a shortage of building material that has worsened since
July, when the Egyptian military began a crackdown on tunnels
used to smuggle goods and weapons from Egypt into the
neighbouring Palestinian enclave.
The Israeli defence official said on Tuesday that 350
truckloads a week of gravel, cement and steel would be delivered
to Gaza for use by private builders for the first time since
Hamas took over the territory in 2007 and Israel imposed a
blockade.
At Kerem Shalom, the only Israeli-operating crossing with
Gaza, witnesses saw a column of trucks carrying building
material enter the facility, where the cargo would be offloaded
and transferred to Palestinian vehicles.
But Raed Fattouh, the West Bank-based Palestinian
coordinator of supplies into Gaza, said the 70 truckloads Israel
was expected to transfer each work day would fall far short of
the number needed to meet construction requirements.
"Gaza is in need of up to 400 trucks of gravel, 200 trucks
of cement and 100 trucks of steel every day. We have been urging
the Israeli side to increase the working hours at the crossing
to allow more goods to enter," Fattouh told Reuters.
Israel had said it was restricting the import of building
materials to Gaza out of concern Palestinian militants would use
them for fortifications and weapons.
Under international pressure, Israel began to ease the
blockade in 2010 and allowed international aid agencies to bring
in construction material. It further lifted some restrictions at
the end of last year.
Construction has slowed in recent weeks in Gaza
due to Egypt's severing of the underground smuggling lines, a
sharp economic blow to a territory where the United Nations
estimates unemployment has risen above 30 percent. Local
assessments put the figure at 50 percent.
(Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Will Waterman)